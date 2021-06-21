Sheriff's Office: Three deputies nearly hit by drunk driver from Union Grove

UNION GROVE — A Union Grove man has been charged with his second OWI after he allegedly almost hit three deputies with his car and, during a chase, was driving at speeds up to 117 mph.
Nicholas R. Peterson, 30, of the 400 block of 200th Avenue, was charged with three felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, a felony count of attempting to flee or elude an officer, misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a second offense, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, operating motor vehicle while revoked (as a fourth offense or more), and nine misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Saturday, deputies with the Racine County Sheriff's Office were standing outside their cars near the 1100 block of State Street when a Cadillac Deville was driving at a high rate of speed and nearly hit all three of them.
A deputy got into his car and followed the Cadillac, activating his emergency lights. The car began to drive faster and blew through a stop sign. During the chase, the car reached speeds of around 117 mph and drove off the road into a fenced cow pasture near the 400 block of 200th Ave. The deputy pulled out his weapon and got the driver, identified as Peterson, get on the ground.
A gun was found near the car in the barn.
The deputy noticed Peterson had bloodshot and glossy eyes and was slurring his speech. He admitted to drinking at a bar in Union Grove. A preliminary breath test of Peterson yielded a blood-alcohol content of 0.180. Peterson apologized for almost hitting the deputies, saying that he didn't know they were deputies. He said he didn't know there was a squad car behind him until he was on Main Street.
He allegedly admitted to having ditched the gun during the chase.
Peterson was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for June 30 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
