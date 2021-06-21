Sheriff's Office: Three deputies nearly hit by drunk driver from Union Grove

UNION GROVE — A Union Grove man has been charged with his second OWI after he allegedly almost hit three deputies with his car and, during a chase, was driving at speeds up to 117 mph.

Nicholas R. Peterson, 30, of the 400 block of 200th Avenue, was charged with three felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, a felony count of attempting to flee or elude an officer, misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a second offense, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, operating motor vehicle while revoked (as a fourth offense or more), and nine misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Saturday, deputies with the Racine County Sheriff's Office were standing outside their cars near the 1100 block of State Street when a Cadillac Deville was driving at a high rate of speed and nearly hit all three of them.

A deputy got into his car and followed the Cadillac, activating his emergency lights. The car began to drive faster and blew through a stop sign. During the chase, the car reached speeds of around 117 mph and drove off the road into a fenced cow pasture near the 400 block of 200th Ave. The deputy pulled out his weapon and got the driver, identified as Peterson, get on the ground.