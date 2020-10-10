Sheriff's Office shows how virtual training helps prepare for real life

YORKVILLE — The virtual world may be the future of law enforcement de-escalation training.
Sheriff Christopher Schmaling promoted the virtual training technology during a demonstration on Friday at the RCSO substation.
The training will allow deputies to experience challenging interactions in the virtual world before they face them in the real world. Lt. James Evans donned virtual reality goggles to show what the training entailed.
The demonstration featured scenarios with a schizophrenic individual, an individual with autism and an individual threatening to commit suicide.
In the first part of the training exercise, the deputy is given the opportunity to see what is happening through the eyes of the individual.
In the second part of the exercise, the deputy is shown the same incident from the perspective of law enforcement. As deputies progress through the scenario, they are given options that pop up on the screen for how to proceed.
On hand were representatives from Axon, who has partnered with Racine County in many of its technology additions, to provide additional information on the virtual de-escalation training. Steve Tuttle, principle, taser weapons, and original founding team member for Axon, explained the benefits of virtual training.
Tuttle explained that training with virtual reality goggles allow for greater retention of what the deputy has learned, increased empathy that comes from seeing scenarios through the eyes of someone in a challenging moment of their lives and the ability for deputies to practice responding to those situations in the virtual world before they have to respond in the real world.
Schmaling said he firmly believes that virtual training, with special reference to de-escalation, is the future.
“This is the best way to take a brand new deputy sheriff, who has zero experience, and give that person some experience before they hit the streets and encounter a real life situation,” Schmaling said.
The virtual reality training will compliment many of the technologies already in use by the sheriff’s office. The sheriff said new professionals to law enforcement are very comfortable with the technology.
Schmaling said the virtual training equipment is part of the $500,000 technology package that he will present to the Racine County Board of Supervisors next week. The package includes many of the items already in use by the sheriff’s office, such as cloud storage for all the video stemming from the body cams in use by both patrol and in detention.
The Racine County Sheriff’s Office has had body cameras for four-and-a-half years. However, as Schmaling noted, it’s not enough to have the cameras. Officers also have to have the ability to store the videos in a safe place, organize them so they can be easily retrieved and share them with other agencies or the public.
All of that demonstrates that technology — such as body cameras — allows for greater transparency and trust between law enforcement and the public. But it does not come cheap.
Despite the cost, Schmaling said the technology that will allow virtual training was an important investment.
“With what’s going on in our country today, (it’s important) that we demonstrate a level of understanding and transparency to our community, and I think wholeheartedly this is step in the right direction,” he said.
