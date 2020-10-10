Sheriff's Office shows how virtual training helps prepare for real life

Tuttle explained that training with virtual reality goggles allow for greater retention of what the deputy has learned, increased empathy that comes from seeing scenarios through the eyes of someone in a challenging moment of their lives and the ability for deputies to practice responding to those situations in the virtual world before they have to respond in the real world.

Schmaling said he firmly believes that virtual training, with special reference to de-escalation, is the future.

“This is the best way to take a brand new deputy sheriff, who has zero experience, and give that person some experience before they hit the streets and encounter a real life situation,” Schmaling said.

The virtual reality training will compliment many of the technologies already in use by the sheriff’s office. The sheriff said new professionals to law enforcement are very comfortable with the technology.

Schmaling said the virtual training equipment is part of the $500,000 technology package that he will present to the Racine County Board of Supervisors next week. The package includes many of the items already in use by the sheriff’s office, such as cloud storage for all the video stemming from the body cams in use by both patrol and in detention.