Sheriff's Office seeks information after attempted abduction of 6-year-old Burlington boy

BURLINGTON — The Racine County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who allegedly attempted to entice a 6-year-old boy in the Town of Burlington over the weekend.

According to the Sheriff's Office, at about 2:20 p.m. Sunday, a white-haired Caucasian man with a white mustache in a black car stopped in front of a residence near the intersection of Park Street and South Lakeshore Drive. The man then allegedly talked to a 6-year-old boy playing nearby, saying "come here" twice and asking him to get in the vehicle.

A news release states that there may have been a woman with white hair also in the vehicle.

The child then ran into the yard and the vehicle drove away, according to the news release, after which the boy's family searched for the man and the vehicle but did not find him.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is requesting those with information related to this case or similar incidents to contact Investigator James Spranger at 262-636-3175.