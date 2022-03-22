Sheriff's Office responds to lawsuit filed after jail death; says multiple reviews are ongoing

RACINE — The Racine County Sheriff's Office has denied the allegations in the the lawsuit filed by the family of Malcolm James, the man who was suffering a mental health crisis when he died in the Racine County Jail on June 1.

James stopped breathing while multiple correctional officers bent his body forward and pressed their weight down on him as they struggled to remove Taser prongs from his back.

A federal civil suit filed Friday by James' mother seeks $20 million. However, “money is not the object of this case,” said Kevin O’Connor, an attorney representing James' family, during a press conference Friday in Chicago. “We need to change. We need to make them make changes within their system."

In response, Samuel C. Hall, Jr., an attorney with the firm Crivello Carlson S.C.., which is defending the Racine County Sheriff's Office in the case, said in an email: "While we understand that the James' family is grieving, we deny the allegations in the lawsuit that was recently filed."

The plaintiffs are demanding a jury trial. There has been no official response filed in the federal case as of Tuesday.

Internal probes ongoing

Hall explained that there are multiple "ongoing reviews" of James' death.

One of them is an "internal administrative review" conducted by the RCSO itself. "That ongoing internal review seeks to examine the performance of all personnel as it relates to the Sheriff’s Office policies and procedures. The staff originally placed on leave immediately after the incident remain on administrative leave," Hall wrote.

"Additionally," Hall continued, "we believe that the Wisconsin Office of Detention Facilities at the Wisconsin Department of Corrections is continuing its review of the circumstances surrounding Malcolm James’ death.

James' family and their supporters say they are pressuring state Attorney General Josh Kaul to launch an investigation, with a special prosecutor, to look into the Racine County Jail.

Kaul's office did not reply Monday to a request for comment on the case.

Mental health

Hall's email concluded: "As Sheriff (Christopher) Schmaling has noted many times since this tragedy occurred, upon completion of the reviews of this incident, he welcomes the opportunity to continue these discussions with mental health professionals and the community at large to determine how we can all better assist people experiencing mental health issues."

Among the criticisms of the events surrounding James' death was that jail was not a good environment for him to be in. He had been arrested May 28 after setting his own apartment on fire and calling 911, saying he was suicidal. He was briefly taken to a hospital twice, but spent the majority of his final 96 hours in law enforcement custody.

No specialized mental health help was made available to him, as is the case for most people jailed in America. Multiple studies have shown that more than half of all inmates have some "mental problem," according to the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics.

“Having a mental health crisis is not a crime,” Bishop Tavis Grant, national field director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, said after the Racine County District Attorney's Office declined to press charges against anyone involved in the incidents preceding James' death. "It’s not a crime to be suicidal ... we must stop criminalizing people with mental health issues.”

James had been tased after officers pepper-sprayed him and entered his cell because he had been exhibiting self-harming behavior, included hitting his head against the wall of his isolation cell. James having hit his head against the wall is not believed to have played any direct role in his death.

Three days prior to James' death, Ronquale Ditello-Scott died in the Racine County Jail. His death has been blamed on "acute fentanyl toxicity."

