Sheriff's Office investigating Union Grove nighttime trespasser

UNION GROVE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating complaints of a suspicious person trespassing onto residential property during nighttime hours in the Village of Union Grove, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
The person is described as a white male; no other physical descriptions were provided. Various clothing descriptions have been include a red hooded sweatshirt, and on another occasion, a black T-shirt and black shorts with white trim.
The most recent incident occurred Thursday, Sept. 9, officials said. Those with information regarding this suspicious person are urged to contact Investigator Tommy Sharrett at 262-886-8493 or email tommy.sharrett@racinecounty.com.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Sept. 10
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Cedric M Lewis
Cedric M Lewis, Greenfield, Wisconsin, possession of THC.
Jeffrey JT Gitz
Jeffrey JT Gitz, 3000 block of 86th Street, Sturtevant, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Claire E Hausner
Claire E Hausner, 1400 block of Pheasant Run Drive, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Adam M Mendez
Adam M Mendez, 5100 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Aaron P Herrick
Aaron P Herrick, 3200 block of Packer Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (5-15 grams, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon, possession with intent to deliver narcotics (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Deandre L Jackson
Deandre L Jackson, 800 block of Valerie Court, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, deliver of schedule I or II narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams).