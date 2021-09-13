 Skip to main content
Sheriff's Office investigating Union Grove nighttime trespasser
UNION GROVE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating complaints of a suspicious person trespassing onto residential property during nighttime hours in the Village of Union Grove, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The person is described as a white male; no other physical descriptions were provided. Various clothing descriptions have been include a red hooded sweatshirt, and on another occasion, a black T-shirt and black shorts with white trim.

The most recent incident occurred Thursday, Sept. 9, officials said. Those with information regarding this suspicious person are urged to contact Investigator Tommy Sharrett at 262-886-8493 or email tommy.sharrett@racinecounty.com.

