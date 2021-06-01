Sheriff's Office: Caledonia man had 'large quantity of child pornography' and also drugs in his house

CALEDONIA — A Caledonia man allegedly had multiple images of child pornography on computers and phone, had anabolic steroids, cocaine and multiple prescription drugs stored in his house.
Donald J. Vanderbloomen, 40, of the 800 block of Marwood Court, was charged with 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography; five felony counts of possession with intent to deliver non-narcotics; felony counts of manufacturing of schedule I, II or III non-narcotics; and possession with intent to deliver cocaine between 15-40 grams. He also faces three misdemeanor counts of possess/illegally obtained prescription.
According to a criminal complaint:
On May 27, members of the Racine County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant on the 800 block of Marwood Court with the target being Vanderbloomen.
A USB was found in Vanderbloomen's pocket and two 14-terabyte hard drives were found in the right desk leg of the main computer desk. Inside an Amazon box in the garage, a small vial of Methyl Nitrate with the bottle stating it was an explosive was found. Inside the master bedroom, officers found:
- A bag containing syringes and a 250 ml jar of Ethy Oleate
- 3 vials containing Drostandlone 10 ml
- 5 vials of Trenbolone Enathate 10 ml
- 4 vials Boldenone Undecylenate 10 ml
- 3 vials of Nandrolone Phenlpropionate 10 ml
- 4 vials of Nandrolone Devconate 10 ml
- A bag containing black and yellow gel caps with yellow powder
- 3 vials of Adrenalin 30 ml
- 2 empty vials used for mixing components
- 2 empty packages that contained DiaNABOL 25 mg
- 2 empty packages containing Mesterolone 25 mg
- An unopened package containing Dinitrophenol 250 mg
- An unopened package containing Turinabol 25 mg
Officers found in the office area a vial containing 15.4 grams of cocaine. The hard drives, flash drives, USB drives, phones and other electronics recovered were examined forensically and yielded "a large quantity of child pornography," according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.
Some images contained children as young as 2-4 years old, authorities said.
After an extensive search of the residence, investigators located a hidden laptop and cell phone within the attic’s insulation.
"Child pornography warrants are inherently dangerous for law enforcement, which was evident by the numerous firearms and body armor found within the home," stated a press release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office. "The Racine County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office and Racine Fire Department for their assistance with the service of the warrant."
Vanderbloomen was given a $150,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for June 10 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 1
Today's mugshots: June 1
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Cory Marie Alvarez
Cory Marie Alvarez, 6600 block of Mariner Drive, Mount Pleasant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping.
Steven A Bunch
Steven A Bunch, 1600 block of Edgewood Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 10-50 grams), possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping.
Mark S Carey
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Mark S Carey, 6800 block of 31st Avenue, Kenosha, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, attempt misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Felipe Estrada III
Felipe Estrada III, 1200 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, repeated sexual assault of a child, incest, first degree sexual assault of a child under age 12.
Donald P Frasier
Donald P Frasier, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct, attempt to throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety workers, battery to a law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Kira R Funmaker
Kira R Funmaker, Black River Falls, Wisconsin, attempt disarming a peace officer, resisting an officer.
Malcolm I James
Malcolm I James, 2400 block of 19th Street, Racine, arson of building, first degree recklessly endangering safety.
Julia M Jarlsberg
Julia M Jarlsberg, 1100 block of North Sunnyslope Drive, Mount Pleasant, felony bail jumping, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense).
Michael A McGill
Michael A McGill, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Sara M Meiller
Sara M Meiller, New Berlin, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
William D Nelson
William D Nelson, 1600 block of Perry Avenue, Racine, attempt armed robbery, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jemal J Tanner Jr.
Jemal J Tanner Jr., 1200 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, possession of THC, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
Donald J Vanderbloomen
Donald J Vanderbloomen, 800 block of Marwood Court, Racine, possession of child pornography, possess/illegally obtained prescription, manufacturing of schedule I, II or III non-narcotics, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams), possession with intent to deliver non-narcotics.
Jordyn D Williams
Jordyn D Williams, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, forgery, fraud against financial institution (between $500-$10,000), receiving stolen property (less than $2,500), fraudulent use of a credit card, fraud against financial institution (less than or equal to $500), felony personal ID theft.
Robert A Bennett
Robert A Bennett, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon.
Tatiyana B Burnette
Tatiyana B Burnette, 1200 block of Superior Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Danielle Judith Cefalu
Danielle Judith Cefalu, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), obstructing an officer.
Clyde L Diedrick
Clyde L Diedrick, 3300 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft.
Jeffrey Louis Floch
Jeffrey Louis Floch, 6700 block of Mariner Drive, Mount Pleasant, criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Nicolas N McNally
Nicolas N McNally, West Allis, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance, possess/illegally obtained prescription, possession of THC.
Adam C Smith
Adam C Smith, 3900 block of Ruby Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Deandre D Smith
Deandre D Smith, 4200 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (3rd offense, alcohol fine enhancer).
Iesha M Webb
Iesha M Webb, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer.