Sheriff's Office: Caledonia man had 'large quantity of child pornography' and also drugs in his house

Sheriff's Office: Caledonia man had 'large quantity of child pornography' and also drugs in his house

CALEDONIA — A Caledonia man allegedly had multiple images of child pornography on computers and phone, had anabolic steroids, cocaine and multiple prescription drugs stored in his house.

Donald J. Vanderbloomen, 40, of the 800 block of Marwood Court, was charged with 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography; five felony counts of possession with intent to deliver non-narcotics; felony counts of manufacturing of schedule I, II or III non-narcotics; and possession with intent to deliver cocaine between 15-40 grams. He also faces three misdemeanor counts of possess/illegally obtained prescription.

According to a criminal complaint:

On May 27, members of the Racine County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant on the 800 block of Marwood Court with the target being Vanderbloomen.

Donald Vanderbloomen

Vanderbloomen

A USB was found in Vanderbloomen's pocket and two 14-terabyte hard drives were found in the right desk leg of the main computer desk. Inside an Amazon box in the garage, a small vial of Methyl Nitrate with the bottle stating it was an explosive was found. Inside the master bedroom, officers found:

  • A bag containing syringes and a 250 ml jar of Ethy Oleate
  • 3 vials containing Drostandlone 10 ml 
  • 5 vials of Trenbolone Enathate 10 ml
  • 4 vials Boldenone Undecylenate 10 ml
  • 3 vials of Nandrolone Phenlpropionate 10 ml
  • 4 vials of Nandrolone Devconate 10 ml
  • A bag containing black and yellow gel caps with yellow powder
  • 3 vials of Adrenalin 30 ml
  • 2 empty vials used for mixing components
  • 2 empty packages that contained DiaNABOL 25 mg
  • 2 empty packages containing Mesterolone 25 mg
  • An unopened package containing Dinitrophenol 250 mg 
  • An unopened package containing Turinabol 25 mg

Officers found in the office area a vial containing 15.4 grams of cocaine. The hard drives, flash drives, USB drives, phones and other electronics recovered were examined forensically and yielded "a large quantity of child pornography," according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

Some images contained children as young as 2-4 years old, authorities said.

After an extensive search of the residence, investigators located a hidden laptop and cell phone within the attic’s insulation.

"Child pornography warrants are inherently dangerous for law enforcement, which was evident by the numerous firearms and body armor found within the home," stated a press release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office. "The Racine County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office and Racine Fire Department for their assistance with the service of the warrant."

Vanderbloomen was given a $150,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for June 10 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

16-year-old charged; alleged to be second shooter in gas station homicide
16-year-old charged; alleged to be second shooter in gas station homicide

A second teen has been charged in the May 15 shooting death of Deveon D. Robbins, a 20-year-old father who was shot in the parking lot of Marathon gas station, 3024 Rapids Drive.

Assistant District Attorney Antoinette Rich successfully argued for the high bail on the grounds that the 16-year-old is associated with the NFL (Northside 4 Life) gang, has a criminal record and allegedly tried to abscond after the shooting.

Rich said the shooting at the Marathon gas station may have been retaliation for a shooting that occurred the week before. She described the defendant as an ex-felon with a “high risk of re-offending and/or failure to appear” in court.

