RACINE — The Racine County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a suspect wanted on multiple charges, including possession of fentanyl with the intent to deliver.

RCSO identified the suspect as Kevin Lynch, a 43-year-old man from Racine.

According to a news release, a group of agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit, RCSO investigators and members of the Milwaukee High Intensity Drug Trafficking area group conducted surveillance on a suspicious package Tuesday that was delivered to a Racine address near Carlton Drive and Douglas Avenue.

The release said the package was shipped from Phoenix, Ariz. and that it contained illegal narcotics.

Shortly after it was delivered, investigators said Lynch arrived at the delivery location and took the package from the residence's front step. The release said he then got into a newer model of a silver Dodge Durango, an SUV, with Napleton dealer logo plates.

According to the release, a pursuit started when several squad cars activated lights and sirens as Lynch drove northbound on Douglas Avenue.

Lynch allegedly tried to evade officers by making an illegal U-turn, driving through a home's front yard and driving the wrong way on Douglas Avenue. Deputies reportedly witnessed Lynch throw the package out of the window of the SUV.

The release said that due to the suspect's extremely reckless driving during the chase, investigators decided to terminate the pursuit.

Metro Drug Unit agents were able to recover the package quickly, according to the release, which was then taken to a RCSO station for processing.

The release said the package contained more than five pounds of suspected fentanyl pills, or 2,280 grams. A total of 20,531 pills were in the package and have an estimated street value of $369,558, according to RCSO.

Lynch faces charges including possession with intent to deliver fentanyl >50 grams, recklessly endangering safety, fleeing and eluding and multiple traffic violations.

He is currently not in custody.

Anyone with information related to where Lynch might be is asked to call Sgt. Heiser with the Metro Drug Unit at 262-886-8192.

