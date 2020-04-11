Sheriff's Office and Racine Police Department have issued zero Safer at Home citations

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE COUNTY — As of Friday, neither the Racine Police Department nor the Racine County Sheriff's Office has issued any violations for people breaking the State of Wisconsin's Safer at Home order.

The order, which continued the ban on gatherings of 10 or more and further closed nonessential businesses across the state, has been in effect since March 25. It is currently planned to end on April 24, but could be extended to a maximum of 60 days under order of Gov. Tony Evers. It could be extended if the Legislature approves it by joint resolution.

Local law enforcement agencies have been empowered to issue citations of up to $250 or jailed for up to 30 days for those who refuse to comply with the order.