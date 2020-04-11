Sheriff's Office and Racine Police Department have issued zero Safer at Home citations

RACINE COUNTY — As of Friday, neither the Racine Police Department nor the Racine County Sheriff's Office has issued any violations for people breaking the State of Wisconsin's Safer at Home order.
The order, which continued the ban on gatherings of 10 or more and further closed nonessential businesses across the state, has been in effect since March 25. It is currently planned to end on April 24, but could be extended to a maximum of 60 days under order of Gov. Tony Evers. It could be extended if the Legislature approves it by joint resolution.
Local law enforcement agencies have been empowered to issue citations of up to $250 or jailed for up to 30 days for those who refuse to comply with the order.
Some municipalities have allowed the fine to be more substantial. In the City of Wauwatosa, violators can be fined $500. And in Fond du Lac, children ages 12-16 can be fined up to $187, a smaller fine than the maximum of $313 for adults.
Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling and Racine Police Department Public Information Officer Chad Melby said that both of their departments have been called to respond to calls about people breaking the order, but that everyone they have encountered has immediately complied with the state order once confronted by law enforcement.
Fines and warnings have been issued in other parts of Wisconsin. In Madison, two businesses and 11 individuals, including a high school football coach, have been issued cease-and-desist orders for violating the order.
And a Racine man was arrested in Portage while being cited for Safer at Home and cocaine was reportedly found in his possession during the April 4 arrest, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
Alyssa Mauk of The Journal Times contributed to this story.
