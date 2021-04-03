Sheriff: Woman from Lomira arrested in Racine County for OWI with two children, handgun in vehicle

Deputies were dispatched to reports of a reckless driver traveling southbound on the Interstate at around 10 p.m. Friday at the Milwaukee County/Racine County Line.

According to a release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office, a complainant said there was a white Nissan SUV swerving all over the road. The complainant provided a license plate and advised when a deputy's squad car was behind the Nissan. The deputy observed the vehicle almost strike a median wall.

A traffic stop was conducted. The operator of the vehicle, Lashelle Allison, 28, from Lomira, was then arrested for OWI. Allison's two children, a 3-year-old and an 8-year-old, were in the vehicle with her. There was also a loaded handgun in the passenger seat, the press release said.

Allison was brought to Ascension All Saints Hospital, where she then kicked a deputy and attempted to bite a nurse, law enforcement reported. Allison was then taken to Racine County Jail, where she is being held on the following recommended charges: