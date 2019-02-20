Try 1 month for 99¢
TOWN OF BURLINGTON — A 33-year-old Burlington woman is in custody after allegedly driving intoxicated with a 5-year-old in her pickup, losing control of the vehicle and narrowly causing several collisions on the Burlington bypass Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Sarah K. Gorzalski was arrested and was being held Wednesday on pending charges of: second-degree reckless endangering safety; operating after revocation (drunken driving related); second offense operating while intoxicated with a child under the age of 16 in the vehicle; and two counts of bail jumping. She was being held as of Wednesday night at the Racine County Jail on a $5,750 cash bond, according to online records. She was also issued several traffic citations.

According to the release:

At 2:13 p.m. Tuesday, the Racine County Communications Center received a report of a white Ford pickup truck swerving all over the road southbound on Highway 36 approaching Highway 164 in the Waterford area.

A Racine County deputy assigned to the area was able to locate the truck on the Highway 36 Burlington bypass near Highway 11 in the Town of Burlington. The deputy observed the truck weaving through traffic, at one point causing another motorist to brake to avoid a collision.

The deputy activated his emergency lights and siren to stop the vehicle. The driver braked hard then accelerated rapidly and again braked causing the truck to fishtail. It slid sideways into the snow-covered center median of the bypass and then rocked up onto two tires. The truck fell back onto all four tires and came to a stop partially blocking traffic on the opposite side of Highway 36.

The deputy reported that the driver then rapidly accelerated in an attempt to get out of the median and in the process shot across the highway into oncoming traffic, narrowly avoiding yet another collision with multiple oncoming vehicles, forcing them to brake and swerve.

The truck stopped on the opposite shoulder of Highway 36, facing northbound.

Due to the risk to the public presented by the driver, the possibility of injury or illness to the driver, and the distance to safely turn his squad around, the deputy crossed the median, which was covered in approximately 2 feet of snow, on foot, as well as the traffic lanes to make contact with the driver, later identified as Gorzalski.

Upon reaching the truck, the deputy discovered that Gorzalski had a 5-year-old child passenger who was seated in a child seat, but was not buckled into it.

According to the sheriff’s release, Gorzalski submitted to field sobriety tests which sheriff’s officials said indicated that she was impaired. Gorzalski’s family was able to respond to the scene to take custody of the child.

