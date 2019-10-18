{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — A Dodge County teen is facing charges of possession of THC butter and vape cartridges after a Friday morning traffic stop.

According to a press release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office, at 8:04 a.m. Friday a deputy was conducting traffic enforcement on Interstate 94 and pulled over a vehicle allegedly driven by Zachary Craig, 19, of Watertown, for following another vehicle too closely. During the traffic stop, "Friday," a sheriff's K-9 dog, alerted deputies to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

Deputies conducted a search of the vehicle and reported finding 144.1 grams of THC butter separated into multiple packages and 14 THC vape cartridges. 

The Sheriff's Office has recommended felony charges of possession of THC with intent to deliver and bail jumping to the Racine County District Attorney's Office. Craig's bail has been set for $13,500. As of Friday night, he was still reported to being custody at the County Jail.

An unnamed passenger within the vehicle was also issued a citation for an unspecified ordinance violation, the Sheriff's Office reported.

According to online court records, Craig is also facing misdemeanor possession charges in Waukesha County. 

