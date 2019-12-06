Sheriff urges media to keep school stabber's name secret

Matz said he’d release the boy’s name if reporters ask for it but he wants to avoid giving the student his “five minutes of fame” and encouraging copycats. He said the media should focus on the victims, people who worked to save them and what becomes of the perpetrator, adding that the Oshkosh West student could end up spending many years in prison.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s not real romantic for someone committing a crime,” he said.

Daniel Reidenberg, managing director of the National Council for Suicide Prevention, said the fewer details released about the suspect’s background and motives the less likely it will be that another child relates to him.

Kelly McBride, vice president of the Poynter Institute journalism school, countered that publishing a suspect’s name creates opportunities for people who know them to report information that could help investigators or identify red flags that were missed and prevent future incidents. She said the Oshkosh West incident doesn’t fit the profile of an incident that would “inspire contagion.”

“Contagion is really about feeding the idea that you as an individual are creating a legacy and solving a social problem and teaching people a lesson,” McBridge said.