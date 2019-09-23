{{featured_button_text}}

A high-speed chase Sunday afternoon reportedly spanned more than half-an-hour, after starting in Kenosha County and ending in Mount Pleasant, was stopped in part due to the use of spike strips and the vehicle getting stuck in a field, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Two people were arrested. Allen M. Nero, 36, of Milwaukee County, allegedly was driving the vehicle, a Chevy Impala. The passenger, according to the sheriff’s office, was Danni D. Geyer, 42, also from Milwaukee County.

The vehicle did not belong to either Nero or Geyer, authorities said.

“Both admitted to ingesting heroin/fentanyl and Xanax. There were multiple items of drug paraphernalia found in the Chevy which tested positive for the presence of heroin and cocaine,” the release said.

Nero and Geyer have not yet been charged with any crimes in the incident, online records show. However, the both currently have open cases against them from Milwaukee County.

In April, Geyer entered a deferred prosecution agreement for possession of narcotic drugs. And Nero has three charges filed against him for operating while revoked since May 7.

Nero also has prior convictions for fourth-degree sexual assault in 2007, possession of narcotic drugs in 2012, two counts of manufacture/delivery of narcotics in 2012 and retail theft in 2017.

Timeline

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Below, find a breakdown of the events in the chase, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office:

3:17 p.m.: The Racine County Dispatch Center advises local law enforcement that Kenosha Sheriff’s deputies were pursuing a silver 2001 Chevy Impala. It was reportedly driving recklessly and was speeding in excess of 100 mph, headed north on Interstate 94. The pursuit terminated just north of the Racine-Kenosha county line, with the Impala last being seeing as it exited I-94 and drove westbound on Highway 11.

At 3:23 and 3:41 p.m.: Vehicle seen driving recklessly, blowing a stop sign and speeding in Raymond and Yorkville.

3:44 p.m.: A Racine County Sheriff’s deputy sees the Impala speeding on Highway U, near Two Mile Road in Yorkville. “As the operator of the Chevy was driving recklessly throughout Racine County for the past 27 minutes without even being pursued by any law enforcement, the deputy initiated a traffic stop on the Chevy,” the release says. The vehicle didn’t stop for the deputy and started driving eastbound on Highway 20.

Spike strips were then deployed along Highway 20, as squads from Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Pleasant Police Department, Sturtevant Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol all responded to the scene.

After hitting the spike strip, the Impala’s tires were deflated, but the car kept driving. It turned northbound on Oakes Road in Mount Pleasant and drove through a dead end into a field, where it got stuck.

4:09 p.m.: After establishing a perimeter with the aid of the Sturtevant Police Department’s K-9 unit, Nero and Geyer “were taken into custody without further incident.”

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments