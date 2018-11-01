Try 1 month for 99¢
Racine County Sheriff's Office News
Submitted photo

RACINE COUNTY — On the night of Halloween trick-or-treating, sex offenders under supervision by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections are required to be inside their residence one hour before trick-or-treating begins, throughout the entirety of the event, and for at least one hour afterward.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office carried out 161 "Halloween compliance checks" on Sunday, Oct. 28 and Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Of those 161 checks, 158 offenders were found to be following the rules, while three others were taken into custody.

Two allegedly had consumed intoxicating beverages and one had not remained at their residence as required. All three violations occurred on Sunday, Oct. 28, according to the sheriff's office.

"It is with the continued cooperation of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Community Corrections that these checks will continue to make the Halloween tradition safe for those participating in it," the Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

“The innocence of a child is the greatest gift of all. When that gift is stolen from them at the hands of a sexual predator, it is vital that law enforcement take steps to ensure the safety of our children," Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in a statement. "Sexual predators who prey must pay.” 

Reporter

Adam Rogan (SCHS '14, Drake U. '17) has been covering homelessness, arts & culture and just about everything else for the JT since March 2018. He enjoys mid-afternoon naps, loud music played quietly and social media followers @Could_Be_Rogan

