Sheriff suspends non-violent arrests due to COVID-19

RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is limiting new prisoners at Racine County Jail to only those accused of violent crimes as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

In a press statement released on Friday afternoon, RCSO stated the jail will only accept new prisoners accused of, “violent felony and misdemeanor crimes posing a threat to public safety.”

“This proactive, temporary directive’s number one priority is to protect law enforcement and the inmates confined in the Racine County Jail,” the statement read. “For clarification of this directive, a domestic violence arrest, though oftentimes a misdemeanor, WILL be accepted at the jail.”

Those not accepted to the jail will receive a mandatory court date.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling has also ceased all non-essential inmate transports.

“Make no mistake, any criminal threatening public safety will be arrested and incarcerated at Racine County Jail,” Schmaling stated in the release. “Racine County law enforcement is proactive, prepared and at the ready during this National Emergency. I firmly believe with these proactive steps, we will keep our law enforcement professionals healthy while continuing to protect our most valuable asset, our community.”