Sheriff shows he trusts the vaccine, says vaccinations are 'a crucial step in getting...back on track'

RACINE — Racine County’s sheriff has accepted his own personal COVID-19 vaccination, expressing confidence in the process and urging others to get vaccinated.

Sheriff Christopher Schmaling issued a statement Sunday that he received his first vaccination against COVID-19 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

“I am leading the way to show my trust in the vaccination,” Schmaling said in a prepared statement.

Other law enforcement officials in Racine County will be offered the COVID-19 vaccine this week under the state’s vaccine rollout plan.

Schmaling thanked Ascension and the Central Racine County Health Department for their efforts to make the vaccine available. He encouraged his staff and others in law enforcement to get themselves vaccinated against the contagious upper respiratory virus.

“As more vaccinations become available, I am hopeful that others will receive it as well,” he said. “I believe this is a crucial step in getting our nation and economy back on track.”

