Sheriff says undercover deputy who shot ‘maniac’ at gas station 'probably' prevented ‘a mass shooting’

Then rummaged through his pockets to find a set of car keys to get into his vehicle, to find out he didn't want that car. He got out of that vehicle, and found another random person driving to the gas station — which by the way, could have been any one of us — and he shot at that person. That person got out of there as fast as they could. When he realized there was no other victim that he could attack, he got back into his vehicle and headed eastbound on Highway K, and went into the Mobil station.

What he didn't know is that our investigator was beginning his shift, was loading up. He is an on his undercover officer with my office. He has a very special assignment. He's very talented, very skilled at what he does, and he's filling up his squad car, getting his morning cup of coffee I imagine and doing what he wanted to do. And along came this individual.

This individual, is clear to me after watching the video, had no idea who he is about to encounter. And this, we're splitting seconds here. He came out, gun drawn and approached the investigator, and started to shoot at him. We are again splitting seconds. The investigator immediately began firing back at him, falling to the ground and taking on at least two rounds, and then firing back at him.