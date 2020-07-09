Sheriff’s squad struck after car fails to stop at Highway 45 stop sign; deputy sustains minor injuries

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

YORKVILLE — A Racine County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle was damaged and a deputy sustained minor injuries after the squad was struck early Thursday when a car reportedly failed to stop at stop sign.

The crash occurred at about 5:10 a.m. Thursday on Highway 45 (South Colony Avenue) at Highway A (Plank Road) in Yorkville, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.

The operator of a 2002 Buick LeSabre, a 22-year-old man, was issued three traffic citations and released at the scene. A passenger, a 29-year-old woman, was determined to have a bench warrant for a drug-related charge and was subsequently transported to the Racine County Jail, sheriff's officials said.

The release did not identify the individuals involved, nor where they are from.

The deputy, a 24-year-old, sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene. The operator and two passengers of the Buick LeSabre reported no injuries.

The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to investigate the crash and determined the Buick failed to stop at the four-way stop sign and struck the patrol vehicle.

Both vehicles were towed due to damage. A utility pole at this intersection also sustained damage.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0