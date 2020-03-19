Sheriff's Office to respond to some calls for service by phone only

RACINE COUNTY — The Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it will no longer be physically responding to all calls for service.

Citizens should continue to call 911 for emergencies and 262-886-2300 for non-emergency law enforcement service. The sheriff’s office will continue to respond to calls for service, but calls will be handled by telephone if possible.

A deputy responding to an in-person call might ask the caller to come outside and will attempt to adhere to social distancing rules recommended by the CDC. Deputies may ask callers to hold up their driver’s license or other identification card while taking identifying information.

For medical related calls and many other calls for service, dispatchers will continue to ask questions related to COVID-19.

“Please be as cooperative and understanding as you can,” the release read. “We are asking these questions to ensure everyone’s safety.”

The Sheriff’s Office will continue to respond to all emergency calls, but deputies may take more precautions than they did in the past.