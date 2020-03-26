Sheriff's Office taking 'enormous precautionary steps' to protect jail staff and inmates

To ensure it stays that way, the Sheriff’s Office has instituted daily temperature monitoring of staff, inmates and professionals within the facility. They also sanitize all common areas and high-touch-point objects with a Virex cleaning solution five times a day.

Since having a group setting in this climate creates a unique set of challenges, the Sheriff’s Office has decreased the inmate population at the jail, with assistance from public safety partners throughout the county and state.

On Feb. 27, the Racine County housed a total of 745 inmates. As of Tuesday, that number decreased by a total of 213 inmates, down to 532.

The Sheriff’s Office has also set up a quarantine staging area for new inmates to keep them from potentially infecting the base inmate population.

A quarantine area has also been set up for inmates who become symptomatic. That area, Schmaling said, remains empty.

Prepared and educating

Schmaling said that being prepared and educating staff and inmates has also been an important component. He said Racine County staff has been trained on how to use personal protection equipment, proper sanitation and decontamination measures. Information has also been posted at the facility regarding COVID-19 safety measures.