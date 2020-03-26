You are the owner of this article.
Sheriff's Office taking 'enormous precautionary steps' to protect jail staff and inmates
COVID-19

Sheriff's Office taking 'enormous precautionary steps' to protect jail staff and inmates

RACINE COUNTY — The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the everyday lives of most people, changing the way people live, work and interact with one another.

While Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order went into effect Wednesday, there are some populations that, due to the nature of their circumstances, must rely on the efforts of others to ensure their safety — and one of those groups is jail inmates.

Racine County Christopher Schmaling said that the Racine County Sheriff’s Office is taking every precaution possible to ensure that the inmates and staff at the Racine County Jail, 717 Wisconsin Ave., stay safe and healthy during these uncertain times.

Before Racine County saw its first case of COVID-19, the Sheriff’s Office announced the limitation of new prisoners to only those accused of violent crimes. The Sheriff’s Office also ceased non-essential inmate transports, halted public visitation and restricted professional visitation at the Racine County Jail.

“We have been a best practice resource and leader throughout the state for other facilities looking to keep their staff and inmates safe,” Schmaling said.

Staying symptom free

Schmaling said that the jail staff, as well as the inmates at the Racine County Jail, as of Tuesday, remain symptom free.

To ensure it stays that way, the Sheriff’s Office has instituted daily temperature monitoring of staff, inmates and professionals within the facility. They also sanitize all common areas and high-touch-point objects with a Virex cleaning solution five times a day.

Since having a group setting in this climate creates a unique set of challenges, the Sheriff’s Office has decreased the inmate population at the jail, with assistance from public safety partners throughout the county and state.

On Feb. 27, the Racine County housed a total of 745 inmates. As of Tuesday, that number decreased by a total of 213 inmates, down to 532.

The Sheriff’s Office has also set up a quarantine staging area for new inmates to keep them from potentially infecting the base inmate population.

A quarantine area has also been set up for inmates who become symptomatic. That area, Schmaling said, remains empty.

Prepared and educating

Schmaling said that being prepared and educating staff and inmates has also been an important component. He said Racine County staff has been trained on how to use personal protection equipment, proper sanitation and decontamination measures. Information has also been posted at the facility regarding COVID-19 safety measures.

“Early on, we took enormous precautionary steps to protect our deputies, correctional officers, citizens and our inmate population,” Schmaling said. “I couldn’t be more proud of my staff who are risking their lives each minute of every shift all for the safety of our community. I also truly appreciate the outpouring of support from our community members, businesses and private citizens who have stepped forward in an offer to help.”

They have also started an inmate mask sewing project to help provide a continuous supply of reusable masks to the staff and inmate population, and have obtained “massive quantities of food, medicine and personal protective equipment.”

“Because of our pro-active stance on the epidemic, the jail has become a source of PPE equipment for other county entities,” Schmaling said.

Sheriff Christopher Schmaling

Schmaling
