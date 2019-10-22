TOWN OF NORWAY — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a truck that was allgedly involved in a hit-and-run crash Sunday.
According to a release, at about 3:15 p.m Sunday, deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a truck and a bicyclist on South Loomis Road, north of Heg Park Road in the Town of Norway.
The 27-year-old male bicyclist sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa for treatment.
Sheriff’s deputies searched the area for the truck with no results. The truck is described as a metallic blue Chevy or GMC pickup truck with a missing passenger side mirror.
Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 262-886-2300 in reference to case number 19-60986.
