TOWN OF NORWAY — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a truck that was allgedly involved in a hit-and-run crash Sunday.

According to a release, at about 3:15 p.m Sunday, deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a truck and a bicyclist on South Loomis Road, north of Heg Park Road in the Town of Norway.

The 27-year-old male bicyclist sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa for treatment.

Sheriff’s deputies searched the area for the truck with no results. The truck is described as a metallic blue Chevy or GMC pickup truck with a missing passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 262-886-2300 in reference to case number 19-60986.

