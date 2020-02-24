Sheriff's Office raised $3K for Women's Resource Center by.... not shaving

RACINE — The Racine County Sheriff's Office made a literal hair raising effort at the end of 2019, in turn raising $3,000 that was donated to the Women's Resource Center on Monday.
During November and December, members of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office Staff participated in an effort to raise money for the Women’s Resource Center in Racine, according to a Racine County Sheriff's Office news release.
For a $50 donation to the Women's Resource Center, deputies and correctional officers were allowed to grow out facial hair freely, something that is typically prohibited. Several other agency members also donated various amount to the effort without growing a beard or mustache.
On Monday, Racine County Sheriff Schmaling and other Sheriff's Office members delivered nine “New Journey Baskets” to the Women's Resource Center. Each basket contained household essentials, such as pots and pans, dishes and utensils, bathroom essentials and towels.
The Sheriff's Office also donated a 40-inch smart TV and Blu-ray player, as well as $250, to the Women's Resource Center.
"Sheriff Schmaling is proud of the members of his agency for taking part in supporting this important local resource," the release said. "The sheriff intends to continue this tradition with facial hair returning this October."
