You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sheriff's Office raised $3K for Women's Resource Center by.... not shaving
0 comments

Sheriff's Office raised $3K for Women's Resource Center by.... not shaving

{{featured_button_text}}
Women's Resource Center / Sheriff's donation

Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, at left, Racine County Sheriff's Office deputies and staff at the Women's Resource Center pose for a photo after the Sheriff's Office made a donation Monday morning. $3,000 was raised by the Sheriff's Office during a No Shave November (and December) campaign. That money was used to purchase kitchenware, a smart TV and other items to benefit the WRC.

 Photo courtesy of the Racine County Sheriff's Office

RACINE — The Racine County Sheriff's Office made a literal hair raising effort at the end of 2019, in turn raising $3,000 that was donated to the Women's Resource Center on Monday.

During November and December, members of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office Staff participated in an effort to raise money for the Women’s Resource Center in Racine, according to a Racine County Sheriff's Office news release.

For a $50 donation to the Women's Resource Center, deputies and correctional officers were allowed to grow out facial hair freely, something that is typically prohibited. Several other agency members also donated various amount to the effort without growing a beard or mustache.

Sheriff Christopher Schmaling

Schmaling

On Monday, Racine County Sheriff Schmaling and other Sheriff's Office members delivered nine “New Journey Baskets” to the Women's Resource Center. Each basket contained household essentials, such as pots and pans, dishes and utensils, bathroom essentials and towels.

The Sheriff's Office also donated a 40-inch smart TV and Blu-ray player, as well as $250, to the Women's Resource Center. 

"Sheriff Schmaling is proud of the members of his agency for taking part in supporting this important local resource," the release said. "The sheriff intends to continue this tradition with facial hair returning this October." 

PHOTO GALLERY: Splash and Dash 2017

Splash and Dash is a fund- and food-raising event that benefits community organizations including the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization, Racine County Food Bank, Hospitality Center and the Kiwanis Club Scholarship Program. The 2017 edition, which saw the brave take a brief dip in Lake Michigan, took place on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.  Photos by Patrick Leary of The Journal Times.

1 of 10
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News