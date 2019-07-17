RACINE — Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said Tuesday that his office had not been participating in any raids with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), but said his office would assist if the agency asked for aid.

Schmaling released that response to the media Tuesday afternoon after receiving an email from Racine County Supervisor Fabi Maldonado, who said he received calls from concerned residents saying they saw ICE agents in Racine. Maldonado’s email came amid nationwide ICE raids intended to target 2,000 undocumented migrants in 10 major cities.

But it could be a case of miscommunication.

Maldonado said some of his constituents said they saw ICE officials on Tuesday along with “higher than the usual amount of deputies” in the Lockwood Park area and sent an email to Schmaling on Tuesday with his concerns.

“Currently, there are national raids going on and I want to make sure the children from Racine County are not losing their parents,” Maldonado said in his email to Schmaling.

Maldonado, who represents a district in the City of Racine, also included several news organizations, including The Journal Times, on the email.

Maldonado asked Schmaling, “Do you know why ICE is in our community? Are you working with ICE?”

ICE’s national Office of Public Affairs did not respond to calls or emails asking if the agency was apprehending anyone in Racine on Tuesday, or if there were ICE agents in the city. Multiple calls to ICE’s Chicago office, which is responsible for Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Wisconsin, were disconnected when The Journal Times attempted to reach the office’s spokesperson.

In an interview with The Journal Times before Schmaling issued his response, Maldonado said he received calls from three constituents, two of whom said they saw an ICE vehicle and one of whom said they saw an increased Sheriff’s Office presence near Lockwood Park.

Maldonado said he does not believe the incidents are connected, nor does he believe the Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with ICE.

Back and forth

But that did not stop Maldonado from asking Schmaling about it.

“I don’t want us to be a community where people are being separated from their families, where children are losing their parents,” Maldonado said.

Schmaling responded by issuing a press release stating that Maldonado “is wrong.”

“The decision to enforce laws cannot be made based on heart-felt opinions, political views and/or outright community grand standing,” Schmaling said in the release. “Maldonado could have simply chosen to contact me directly. Rather, he chose to send an email and copy six news media stations. I believe this was a deliberate attempt to gain political attention and recognition.”

Schmaling said his office did not assist ICE “nor did they request our assistance.”

“That said, should ICE or any other law enforcement agency request our assistance today, tomorrow or any other day, I will certainly provide it to them as we took an oath to enforce the laws,” Schmaling said.

Schmaling said the increased presence of deputies in the Lockwood Park area can be attributed to two staff members being admitted to Ascension All Saints Hospital after being assaulted in the Racine County Jail. Additionally, there was a drug raid in the City of Racine of which the Sheriff’s Office made an arrest.

“The suggestion that Racine County Sheriff’s Office is involved in these ICE roundups is completely false,” Schmaling said. “Although they don’t need to contact me, we have received no emails, calls or communication for assistance from ICE whatsoever. Immigration is a national conversation, resolution to this global issue will not be found in Racine County, Wisconsin.”

When asked Wednesday afternoon if he had received any communications from ICE Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, or if his office had ever helped with ICE raids in the city, Schmaling did not answer either question and re-sent his original press release.

Maldonado said Wednesday afternoon that he had not heard anything further regarding the possible ICE presence in the city.

Schmaling said there are seven inmates with ICE detainers currently in the Racine County Jail. None of those inmates are held solely on an ICE detainer, he said, and are all accused of other crimes such as possession of cocaine, threats to a judge, exposing a child to harmful materials, operating while intoxicated causing injury and battery.

“We will continue to enforce the laws that we have sworn to uphold,” Schmaling said.

