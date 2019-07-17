RACINE — Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said Tuesday that his office had not been participating in any raids with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), but said his office would assist if the agency asked for aid.
Schmaling released that response to the media Tuesday afternoon after receiving an email from Racine County Supervisor Fabi Maldonado, who said he received calls from concerned residents saying they saw ICE agents in Racine. Maldonado’s email came amid nationwide ICE raids intended to target 2,000 undocumented migrants in 10 major cities.
But it could be a case of miscommunication.
Maldonado said some of his constituents said they saw ICE officials on Tuesday along with “higher than the usual amount of deputies” in the Lockwood Park area and sent an email to Schmaling on Tuesday with his concerns.
“Currently, there are national raids going on and I want to make sure the children from Racine County are not losing their parents,” Maldonado said in his email to Schmaling.
Maldonado, who represents a district in the City of Racine, also included several news organizations, including The Journal Times, on the email.
Maldonado asked Schmaling, “Do you know why ICE is in our community? Are you working with ICE?”
ICE’s national Office of Public Affairs did not respond to calls or emails asking if the agency was apprehending anyone in Racine on Tuesday, or if there were ICE agents in the city. Multiple calls to ICE’s Chicago office, which is responsible for Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Wisconsin, were disconnected when The Journal Times attempted to reach the office’s spokesperson.
In an interview with The Journal Times before Schmaling issued his response, Maldonado said he received calls from three constituents, two of whom said they saw an ICE vehicle and one of whom said they saw an increased Sheriff’s Office presence near Lockwood Park.
Maldonado said he does not believe the incidents are connected, nor does he believe the Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with ICE.
Back and forth
But that did not stop Maldonado from asking Schmaling about it.
“I don’t want us to be a community where people are being separated from their families, where children are losing their parents,” Maldonado said.
Schmaling responded by issuing a press release stating that Maldonado “is wrong.”
“The decision to enforce laws cannot be made based on heart-felt opinions, political views and/or outright community grand standing,” Schmaling said in the release. “Maldonado could have simply chosen to contact me directly. Rather, he chose to send an email and copy six news media stations. I believe this was a deliberate attempt to gain political attention and recognition.”
Schmaling said his office did not assist ICE “nor did they request our assistance.”
“That said, should ICE or any other law enforcement agency request our assistance today, tomorrow or any other day, I will certainly provide it to them as we took an oath to enforce the laws,” Schmaling said.
Schmaling said the increased presence of deputies in the Lockwood Park area can be attributed to two staff members being admitted to Ascension All Saints Hospital after being assaulted in the Racine County Jail. Additionally, there was a drug raid in the City of Racine of which the Sheriff’s Office made an arrest.
“The suggestion that Racine County Sheriff’s Office is involved in these ICE roundups is completely false,” Schmaling said. “Although they don’t need to contact me, we have received no emails, calls or communication for assistance from ICE whatsoever. Immigration is a national conversation, resolution to this global issue will not be found in Racine County, Wisconsin.”
When asked Wednesday afternoon if he had received any communications from ICE Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, or if his office had ever helped with ICE raids in the city, Schmaling did not answer either question and re-sent his original press release.
Maldonado said Wednesday afternoon that he had not heard anything further regarding the possible ICE presence in the city.
Schmaling said there are seven inmates with ICE detainers currently in the Racine County Jail. None of those inmates are held solely on an ICE detainer, he said, and are all accused of other crimes such as possession of cocaine, threats to a judge, exposing a child to harmful materials, operating while intoxicated causing injury and battery.
“We will continue to enforce the laws that we have sworn to uphold,” Schmaling said.
Today's mugshots: July 16
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Robert C. Christman
Robert C. Christman, 5100 block of 16th Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brian S. Coey
Brian S. Coey, 1100 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent.
Cassandra K. Dale
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Cassandra K. Dale, West Allis, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Keith Robert Harris
Keith Robert Harris, 200 block of West Chestnut Street, Burlington, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15 and 40 grams), resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Dasia M. McCray
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Dasia M. McCray, 400 block of Lake Avenue, Racine, hit and run.
Jamonte L. Mitchell
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jamonte L. Mitchell, 3200 block of Kearney Avenue, Mount Pleasant, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between one and five grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Justice V. Morgenson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Justice V. Morgenson, 800 block of Augusta Street, Racine, possession of an electric weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Marcellus L. Oliver Jr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Marcellus L. Oliver Jr., Milwaukee, felony theft of movable property (greater than $10,000), forgery, uttering a forgery.
Cory S. Price
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Cory S. Price, 700 block of Bass Drive, Waterford, knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended causing great bodily harm, knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended causing death.
Terome A. Thompson
Terome A. Thompson, Milwaukee, felony bail jumping.
Rashae M. Wilson
Rashae M. Wilson, 1700 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Phillip J. Zadurski
Phillip J. Zadurski, 100 block of West Chestnut Street, Burlington, possession with intent to deliver psilocin or psilocybin (less than 100 grams), possession with intent ti deliver cocaine (between five and 15 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (equal to or less than 200 grams), possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine (between 10 and 50 grams), possession with intent to deliver amphetamine (between three and 10 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Davonte M. Carraway
Davonte M. Carraway, 3500 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Darrell Harris
Darrell Harris, 1300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Enrique Aranda Jr.
Enrique Aranda Jr., 800 block of Villa Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.
(41) comments
So pretty much ICE is taking the parents away from their children......and so what's the problem? So what happens when a "parent" commits rape, murder or other ILLEGAL activities? THEY GO TO JAIL!!! They are removed from their children, fiends, relatives, etc..etc! That's how it works. Why should anyone be exempt from being removed from the American Society when they commit a crime? Going back to Clinton, Bush and O'Bama and even before that, illegal immigration has been a problem....it just so happens that a President with guts has addressed this critical issue with conviction and all of a sudden we are tearing families apart. Break the law and see what happens and then check your local prison schedule so the kids can visit mom or dad...it happens EVERY DAY!
Republicans, the party of fear.
Yeah right laid. Another unfounded lie just to impress your handlers at team donkey headquarters most likely.
The jt editors have gone NO GUTS again by shutting down comments on the conversion therapy story. Are they that deathly afraid that they just might find out that there are a lot of people that don't agree with what the council did? It appears so. And to think the loonies on the council and at the jt think this is such a high priority issue when the city is swirling around and about to go down the drain in the floor mounted porcelain waste device.
And then there is this gem.........""whateverusay Jul 17, 2019 12:19pm You just made my point, ICE is not removing M-13 members." - "ICE: 214 MS-13 gang members arrested in US during 'Operation Raging Bull'" - "ICE Houston arrests 23 gang members, associates during operation targeting MS-13" - "Operation targeting MS-13 gang in Texas nets nearly 2 dozen arrests," - So "whateverusay" simply do a search "ICE MS-13" and you will get dozens and dozens of examples. Of course, in Racine the citizens have no need for ICE.
Racine has always shown great support for those in this country illegally. Best thing to do is avoid Racine and spend your money elsewhere. Why prop up a regime that does not support the rule of law?
By aiding and abetting these fugitives, Racine leadership is committing criminal acts, and should be arrested.
The "Urinal Times" prints yet another misleading headline... It should have read: "Sheriff's office READY TO participating in ICE raids". Our Sheriff is ready and willing to enforce American immigration laws and this fake news headline suggest he is protesting the President's directives. Too bad we have such a dishonest / agenda driven rag covering the news here in Racine.
Well said Sheriff Schmaling! How refreshing to have someone using common sense and being able to articulate and not insidious way. Thank you for that. You will receive my vote in the next election.
When is Mexico going to pay for our border wall?
needstogetlaid....."When is Mexico going to pay for our border wall?".....Mexico is building the wall in record fashion as we speak. They started construction on the wall right after President Trump declared he was going to start rounding up and deporting all Democrats and send them to Mexico!!
When is Mexico going the pay?.....Same as when will Racine stop raising taxes. Never.
We need immigration reform now. All these private prisons on the boarder, filled to capacity and now they are sending these poor people all around the country to more prisons? How much is this costing tax payers? ICE is a terrorist organization plain and simple. Why aren't they going after M-13? Because those guys shoot back! No, ICE spend millions watching people who overstayed their visas and then send the swat team after old ladies and working men. These undocumented people are working hard, paying taxes, paying rent and making our society run. Stop demonizing them. We need them! I hope none of you sanctimonious suckubusses plan on getting into the afterlife. Because there but for the grace of God go you and your children.
I thought this was satire, then I realized your delusion was true. Terrorist? Old ladies, working men, kids. You can't make excuses for law breakers and demonized the enforcers of laws. St*id accusation as well. I have many non English speaking immigrants that i work with. Fresh from meheeco bro. Guess what... All have visas or green cards. If they can do it, anyone can. We are building the wall dude! Maga
What is M-13?
Breaking news......."MS-13 gang members indicted in 'medieval-style' California slayings were in country illegally, officials say". Shame---should be referred to as "undocumented". ----"slayings were carried out using machetes, bats and knives,"...“The victim was dismembered and his body parts were thrown into a canyon after one of the defendants allegedly cut the heart out of the victim’s body,” .......ICE is evil for removing those in this country illegally. Yeah, check, we get it.
You just made my point, ICE is not removing M-13 members. Mostly because those guys shoot back. ICE arrests pastors, old women and men who make this country run, NOT M-13 members. You want to put illegals in jail, start with gang members and real criminals, not people who have overstayed their visas. Make immigration easy and free. We need these people, they make the country run.
Usay, how many do you host in your home? Have you gotten your throat cut yet?
Speaking of "sanctimonious suckubusses"....(by the way usay, you can't even insult people and get it right. Its succubuses not suckubusses) You're a sanctimonious liar usuay with that "ICE is a terrorist organization plain and simple" lie. You know dog gone well that ICE is a federal law enforcement agency AND NOT a "terrorist organization. Your persistent misrepresentation of the fact (i.e. lie) just makes you look more foolish. Oh by the way, the other lie you perpetuate of "undocumented people"; the correct term is illegal alien.
The kids. The kids... The sanctimony is sickening. Criminals looking for support for their lack of effort to do things right. You should have thought about your kids when you decided to live a life of crime.
Selective amnesia!! Once again we see the Democrats with their hand in the cookie jar!!!! In 1996, Democratic President Bill Clinton signed the harshest immigration bill that this nation had seen in decades. The effects of this bill linger and hang over any efforts for “immigration reform.” Interestingly, Clinton’s Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act has not been discussed much, despite the fact that IIRIRA established the deportation machine that has been humming along for two decades now. The media (part of the left) has been super-critical of Republican hard-liner Donald Trump and his harsh anti-immigrant campaign. But this does not mean that Democrats get a pass here. The truth is that the “centrist” Bill Clinton signed the most draconian immigration bill of our lifetime. President Barack Obama has deported more people than any President in the nation’s history. Hillary Clinton promised immigration reform, but what exactly would that reform look like? Blame is due on both sides of the isle!!! But unlike the Democrats, the right doesn't stick their heads up their behinds and plead ignorance!
But that the problems with dem/libs like usay and the rest of the cabal. They just can't stand it when facts get in the way of their lies.
Kids are separated from there parents everyday through out the USA when they are sentenced to jail time and prison time for BREAKING THE LAW. Why do Illegals who break the law become the exception? These raids are for the illegals who have already had there day in court and have been ordered deported. If they would have followed the rules they would n`t have to worry about being deported.
They need the sanctimony to add that evil factor to the enforcement of basic laws.
Kids are also seperated from their family when they are brutally murderd by a foreign national that is back again after being deported multiple times. Democrats don't seem to care about that.
(Democrat 2020 Platform ) -Open Borders. -Sanctuary Cities. -Decriminalize illegal entry into our country. -Defund & terminate Border Patrol & ICE. -Same sex marriages. -Disarming Americans. -Infanticide. -Voting rights for illegal aliens. -Pack the courts with radical liberal judges (Like the 9th circuit) -Increase refugee's from the third world. -Illegal aliens allowed to hold public office. -Socialism. -Free Abortions for all (Taxpayer funded) -The green new deal. -End of Electoral College -Free Medicare care for all including non citizens (taxpayer funded) -Raise Minimum Wage (expect massive reduction in full time jobs & loss of health benefits) -Have adolescents vote. -!00% free college for all, including non citizens. (tax payer funded) -Reparations for every race "harmed" by the white man. -Convicts, Terrorists voting. -Susie & Bobby using the same restrooms. -Late term abortions up to 9 months.. -Pay check for every person in the US even if they choose not to work. *Sources: Straight from the Democrat's mouths. View their speeches on you tube.
The current migration at our border is costing taxpayers a Kings ransom ($17,000 per day ABC news.) Fleeing persecution? or fleeing for freebies? they sure don't stay in Mexico when they reach "safety" or ask or offered political asylum in Mexico. Why? because Mexico will give them NOTHING. So they make the long journey to our border, our generous Democrats, and our tax dollars. We have Democrat / Socialist / Activists in the Northern Triangle of South America & Mexico; even as you read this instructing the populations to make sure you bring your children and use the the magic words....."credible fear." Mexico recently arrested two socialist activists who were instrumental in the organizing of prior caravans, Then you have a Democrat House saying the crisis is "manufactured" as literally thousands attack our border daily? The crisis IS manufactured...by the Democrats themselves. Make no mistake about this, Democrats want this to happen and never stop. They will with hold border security support allowing as many illegal aliens to enter the country as possible overwhelming our BP & ICE before assisting in border security (if ever.) To Democrats/Socialists programs like Temporary Protective Status (TPS) or Deferred Action for Childhood arrivals (DACA) are permanent programs. There is nothing "temporary or deferred" about these programs to Democrats. These programs are designed to admit refugees (usually from the third world) then Democrats fight to keep them here permanently using the charge of racism, religion, guilt, against anyone opposed. Simple formula works great.
Maldanegitive...is a racist activist looking for a AOC moment...he is mentally ill and needs to be on medication....He is a complete incompetent loon
Yup. Racist.
Guess what? ICE is doing their job and maybe the people who are here illegally should realize that they are committing a federal crime by just being in our country and in Racine. They also should have thought about having children in this country, they are at fault when they are separated.
Stand up against this immoral administration!
You believe that enforcing the law is immoral? Interesting...
I believe this president and administration is immoral and if we care about the goodness of our country, we should stand up against this disgraceful president.
You are such a hypocrite! Where was your condemnation of your pal the former presidential imposter when he was doing the exact same thing??!! Using your concern for humanity strictly for political gain is pathetic.
A teacher. Figured. Was the"wall" immoral when Obama wanted it? Your wants supercede you intellect and hypocrisy.
Obummer and Clintler were the immoral ones! $850 billion pissed to the wind for stimulus, Fast and Furious, Iran deals, you can keep your doctor lies. Finally we have an administration that is pro business and gets people working rather than more government programs where nobody benefits.
Oh spare us your hypocritical "Stand up against this immoral administration" milorganite! Where was your indignation of all of this when the misadministration of the former presidential imposter and all round socialist was doing the exact same thing for cryin' out loud? Oh that's right you guys already had him in the White House so you didn't need that dirty little story.
Sheriff Christopher Schmaling well said and well done.
Just as well. You and your department can't even control and enforce the speeds on I-94.
I think he does a good job. Thanks Sheriff.
You usually are spot on. That wasnt accurate and they hound that area to much already.
