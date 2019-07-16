RACINE — Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said that his office had not been participating in any raids Tuesday with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), but if the agency asked for help his office would provide it.
Schmaling released that response to the media Tuesday afternoon after receiving an email from Racine County Supervisor Fabi Maldonado, who said he received calls from concerned residents regarding ICE.
But it could be a case of miscommunication.
Maldonado claims some of his constituents have seen Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials on Tuesday along with “higher than the usual amount of deputies” in the Lockwood Park area and sent an email to Schmaling on Tuesday with his concerns.
“Currently, there are national raids going on and I want to make sure the children from Racine County are not losing their parents,” Maldonado said in his email to Schmaling.
Maldonado also included several news organizations, including The Journal Times, on the email.
Maldonado asked Schmaling, “Do you know why ICE is in our community? Are you working with ICE?”
In an interview with The Journal Times, Maldonado said he received three calls from constituents about observing an ICE vehicle.
Maldonado said one person claims to have seen a large Sheriff’s Office presence near Lockwood Park but he does not believe the incidents are connected nor does he believe the Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with ICE.
Back and forth
But that did not stop Maldonado from asking Schmaling about it.
“I don’t want us to be a community where people are being separated from their families, where children are losing their parents,” Maldonado said.
Schmaling responded by issuing a press release stating that Maldonado “is wrong.”
“The decision to enforce laws cannot be made based on heart-felt opinions, political views and/or outright community grand standing,” Schmaling said in the release. “Maldonado could have simply chosen to contact me directly. Rather, he chose to send an email and copy six news media stations. I believe this was a deliberate attempt to gain political attention and recognition.”
Schmaling said his office did not assist ICE “nor did they request our assistance.”
“That said, should ICE or any other law enforcement agency request our assistance today, tomorrow or any other day, I will certainly provide it to them as we took an oath to enforce the laws,” Schmaling said.
Schmaling said the increased presence of deputies in the Lockwood Park area can be attributable to two staff members being admitted to Ascension All Saints Hospital after being assaulted in the Racine County Jail and were being treated. Additionally, there was a drug raid in the City of Racine of which the Sheriff’s Office made an arrest.
“The suggestion that Racine County Sheriff’s Office is involved in these ICE roundups is completely false,” Schmaling said. “Although they don’t need to contact me, we have received no emails, calls or communication for assistance from ICE whatsoever. Immigration is a national conversation, resolution to this global issue will not be found in Racine County, Wis.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.