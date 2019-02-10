ROCHESTER — A Salem Lakes man has been arrested on pending charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide after reportedly forcing his wife to drive into a tree.
The crash occurred at 10:44 p.m. on Saturday near Highway J and Highway A in Rochester.
Just prior to the crash, Justin Sampsel, 39, reportedly told his wife that he hoped she crashed and killed them both, according to a release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office.
Then he reportedly grabbed the wheel and turned them off the road into a tree.
The woman, who was the driver, was able to call 911 after the crash and tell dispatchers what happened.
When deputies arrived, they found the vehicle against a tree. There was heavy front-end damage to the vehicle and airbags had been deployed.
Sampsel, who was a passenger and reportedly forced the vehicle to crash, was arrested and was in custody as of Sunday at the County Jail. He was not injured.
His wife was transported to Aurora Medical Center in Burlington for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.