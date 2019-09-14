BURLINGTON – A Racine County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant has been cited after he reportedly crashed his vehicle on Monday night and failed to report the crash to law enforcement.
Lt. Shawn Barker has been cited for hit-and-run property damage adjacent to highway and failure to keep a vehicle under control, according to documents The Journal Times received from the Racine County Courthouse.
Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling confirmed the incident on Friday in an email that stated: “On Tuesday morning I became aware that Shawn Barker was involved in a property damage accident that occurred Monday evening, and that he did not report that accident to law enforcement.
You have free articles remaining.
“In order to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest, I asked that the State Patrol conduct the investigation into the accident. I am also aware that Barker received two traffic citations from the State Patrol as a result of their investigation into the accident. Once I receive all of the investigative reports and learn all the facts, I will take appropriate disciplinary action. I anticipate that will occur next week.”
The crash reportedly occurred at about 10 p.m. Monday in the Town of Burlington on Brever Road near Running Fox Trail, which is close to Barker’s home address in Burlington.
Barker did not respond to an email for comment. An out of office message from Thursday indicated he was out of the office on Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.