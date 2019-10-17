ONALASKA — A Racine County Sheriff's Office deputy was given a top honor this week for his work with his K-9 partner Friday.
Racine County Sheriff's Office K-9 Handler Ed Drewitz was named as the Wisconsin's K-9 Handler of Year Tuesday by the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Canine Handlers Association (WLECHA) at the association's annual conference at Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center in Onalaska.
The honor is the top award given at the conference and recognizes handlers "individual efforts with their canine partner, commitment to their unit and the community," the WLECHA website states.
It also takes into account "the number of uses, apprehensions, successful tracking events, evidence recovery and narcotic/explosive finds," as well as participation in community events, fundraising and other activities.
Drewitz and Friday competed against several teams from across the state for the award and were ultimately selected as the top team.
Drewitz also received the Meritorious Narcotics Find award, which is awarded based on the "size, location, prior knowledge, difficulty of the find and handlers own initiative," the WLECHA website states.
The award was based on a traffic stop conducted on Sept. 6, 2018, on Interstate 94 and Highway 20. Drewitz and Friday conducted a vehicle walk-around and subsequent search of a vehicle that resulted in the discovery of 1,024.4 grams of methamphetamines, according to a Racine County Sheriff's Department news release.
"On behalf of the Racine Sheriff's Office and our surrounding communities, we are all very proud of Deputy Drewitz and his loyal K-9 Friday for their aggressive commitment to our safety," Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said of Drewitz's awards.
Drewitz and 8-year-old K-9 Friday have been paired together since May 2012, according to Racine County's Sheriff's Office website. Drewitz and K-9 Friday are currently assigned to the Interstate 94 unit that does drug interception on I-94.
Schmaling will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Friday at the Racine County Sheriff Patrol Station, 14116 Washington Ave., in Yorkville, where Drewitz and K-9 Friday will be on hand to discuss the awards and answer questions.
