RAYMOND — More than a month after Keith Brown’s death, Racine Crime Stoppers has offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whomever may have been responsible in a reported hit-and-run incident.
Brown, 61, of Raymond, was killed Nov. 27 as he was walking along 76th Street (Highway U), just north of Seven Mile Road. His body was found by a passerby at about 8:50 p.m.
It appeared he had been struck by a passing vehicle, but the offending vehicle and its driver still haven’t been found, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office. The case is considered to be a hit-and-run, and the investigation is ongoing.
“They have no information to share. No leads to go off of,” Renee Brown, Keith Brown’s daughter-in-law, said. “We’re reaching out to the community … Somebody has got to know somebody” connected to the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-636-9330 or submit online tips at racine.crimestoppersweb.com. Anonymous tipsters are still eligible to receive the $1,000 reward.
Lethal injuries
An autopsy showed Keith Brown had sustained multiple skull fractures, a dislocated shoulder and broken ribs as a result of the impact.
Brown was a retired mechanic and had also worked as a race car crew chief. His funeral was held on Dec. 8.
Through its investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said that Brown had recently left a local bar in his truck, but had became stuck. The grandfather of three was walking back to the bar when he was hit by a passing vehicle.
Renee Brown said that she is not sure if the Sheriff’s Office’s report is entirely accurate. She said that her father-in-law owned a house across the street from the bar he had been at the day he died. Renee Brown thinks Keith was walking between that residence and another house he owned 1.5 miles away when he got hit, after stopping at the bar.
Renee Brown added that she hopes the community takes notice of her father-in-law’s death. She said she hopes drivers will be extra careful and look out for pedestrians on less traveled rural roads that lack lighting, like 76th Street.
