Try 3 months for $3
Liquid marijuana vials

Racine County Sheriff's deputies confiscated 206 liquid marijuana vials that are used in vaping pens.

 Submitted photo

RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Sheriff's office confiscated 206 liquid marijuana vials used in vaping pens at a traffic stop. 

According to a press release from the Sheriff's office, at 7:47 a.m. on Saturday, a sheriff's deputy saw a vehicle with heavily tinted windows travelling 16 miles over the speed limit in a construction zone near Interstate 94 and Durand Avenue. 

Caledonia police say man found with cocaine, 650 grams of pot, in traffic stop

During the traffic stop, K-9 Friday alerted his handler to the odor of illegal drugs in the vehicle. A search found 206 vials of liquid marijuana used in vaping pens, which has a total estimated street value over $6,000.

City Hall Notebook: Vaping ban passed and other city council updates

The driver, Kenny Rua, 22, at the time of the press release was being held in county jail facing possible charges of possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also issued traffic citations for speeding, illegal window tint, operating while suspended, unregistered vehicle, no insurance, display unauthorized plates, unlawful use of plates, and possession of fraudulently obtain registration.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
3
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments