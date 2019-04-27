RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Sheriff's office confiscated 206 liquid marijuana vials used in vaping pens at a traffic stop.
According to a press release from the Sheriff's office, at 7:47 a.m. on Saturday, a sheriff's deputy saw a vehicle with heavily tinted windows travelling 16 miles over the speed limit in a construction zone near Interstate 94 and Durand Avenue.
During the traffic stop, K-9 Friday alerted his handler to the odor of illegal drugs in the vehicle. A search found 206 vials of liquid marijuana used in vaping pens, which has a total estimated street value over $6,000.
The driver, Kenny Rua, 22, at the time of the press release was being held in county jail facing possible charges of possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also issued traffic citations for speeding, illegal window tint, operating while suspended, unregistered vehicle, no insurance, display unauthorized plates, unlawful use of plates, and possession of fraudulently obtain registration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.