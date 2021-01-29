Sheriff: Racine man found to have 50+ pounds of drugs worth $40,000 in home

RACINE — A 20-year-old Racine resident was allegedly found to have more than 50 pounds of assorted drugs worth about $40,000 in his home, many of which resembled candy and most of which involved marijuana. The man is in custody.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Metro Drug Unit and the Postal Inspection Service executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of Marquette Street in Racine on Wednesday at approximately 11 a.m., according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.

It was suspected that the suspect, Anthony E. Luna, 20, was involved in the sales of marijuana.

During the search, agents reported finding:

3,394 grams (7.5 pounds) of green marijuana

46.5 pounds of assorted marijuana edibles

53 marijuana vape cartridges

5 grams of psilocybin (mushrooms)

a digital scale

packaging materials

food saver vacuum sealer

numerous labels/THC stickers

One box of 9 millimeter ammunition.

The estimated street value of these confiscated drugs is approximately $40,000, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}