 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sheriff: Racine man found to have 50+ pounds of drugs worth $40,000 in home
0 comments
top story
WORTH $40,000

Sheriff: Racine man found to have 50+ pounds of drugs worth $40,000 in home

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Drugs on table

Pictured is the evidence collected during the residence search in the 1100 block of Marquette Street in Racine. Agents located 7.5 pounds of green marijuana, 46.5 pounds of assorted marijuana edibles, 53 marijuana vape cartridges, 5 grams of psilocybin (mushrooms), a digital scale, packaging materials, food saver vacuum sealer, numerous labels/THC stickers, and one box of 9 millimeter ammunition.

 Racine County Sheriff’s Office photo

RACINE — A 20-year-old Racine resident was allegedly found to have more than 50 pounds of assorted drugs worth about $40,000 in his home, many of which resembled candy and most of which involved marijuana. The man is in custody.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Metro Drug Unit and the Postal Inspection Service executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of Marquette Street in Racine on Wednesday at approximately 11 a.m., according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.

Anthony E. Luna

Luna

It was suspected that the suspect, Anthony E. Luna, 20, was involved in the sales of marijuana.

During the search, agents reported finding:

  • 3,394 grams (7.5 pounds) of green marijuana
  • 46.5 pounds of assorted marijuana edibles
  • 53 marijuana vape cartridges
  • 5 grams of psilocybin (mushrooms)
  • a digital scale
  • packaging materials
  • food saver vacuum sealer
  • numerous labels/THC stickers
  • One box of 9 millimeter ammunition.

The estimated street value of these confiscated drugs is approximately $40,000, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There was also a young child in the residence. Racine County Human Services Department was contacted and responded under the drug endangered children protocol. The child was removed from the home and turned over to family members, the release said.

The packaging of the marijuana edibles is very similar to candy and can be mistaken as such.

Marijuana edibles

The packaging of the marijuana edibles found during the residence search in the 1100 block of Marquette Street in Racine is very similar to candy and can be mistaken as such.

"I find it concerning this drug dealer was clearly targeting our children by distributing drugs in what resembles candy and snack packaging," Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in a statement. "I would strongly encourage parents and caregivers to carefully inspect what is in their home and in their child’s possession. Do not be deceived. Another great arrest by our relentless Racine County Sheriff’s Metro Drug Unit."

Luna was transported to the Racine County Jail with the Sheriff's Office recommending the following charges:

  • Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver
  • Keeper of a drug place
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Child neglect 
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to prevent home break-ins

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News