Sheriff: Racine man found to have 50+ pounds of drugs worth $40,000 in home

RACINE — A 20-year-old Racine resident was allegedly found to have more than 50 pounds of assorted drugs worth about $40,000 in his home, many of which resembled candy and most of which involved marijuana. The man is in custody.
The Racine County Sheriff’s Metro Drug Unit and the Postal Inspection Service executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of Marquette Street in Racine on Wednesday at approximately 11 a.m., according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.
It was suspected that the suspect, Anthony E. Luna, 20, was involved in the sales of marijuana.
During the search, agents reported finding:
- 3,394 grams (7.5 pounds) of green marijuana
- 46.5 pounds of assorted marijuana edibles
- 53 marijuana vape cartridges
- 5 grams of psilocybin (mushrooms)
- a digital scale
- packaging materials
- food saver vacuum sealer
- numerous labels/THC stickers
- One box of 9 millimeter ammunition.
The estimated street value of these confiscated drugs is approximately $40,000, according to the Sheriff's Office.
There was also a young child in the residence. Racine County Human Services Department was contacted and responded under the drug endangered children protocol. The child was removed from the home and turned over to family members, the release said.
The packaging of the marijuana edibles is very similar to candy and can be mistaken as such.
"I find it concerning this drug dealer was clearly targeting our children by distributing drugs in what resembles candy and snack packaging," Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in a statement. "I would strongly encourage parents and caregivers to carefully inspect what is in their home and in their child’s possession. Do not be deceived. Another great arrest by our relentless Racine County Sheriff’s Metro Drug Unit."
Luna was transported to the Racine County Jail with the Sheriff's Office recommending the following charges:
- Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver
- Keeper of a drug place
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Child neglect
Today's mugshots: Jan. 28
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Andres L Williams
Andres (aka Dre) L Williams, 1900 block of Slauson Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Ignacio Garfias
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Ignacio Garfias, 1600 block of Orchard Street, Racine, 1st degree child sexual assault (sexual contact with a child under age 13).
Dustin L Brannon
Dustin L Brannon, 2500 block of Orchard Street, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Julian L Mayfield
Julian L Mayfield, 2300 block of Mohr Avenue, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.