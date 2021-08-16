Sheriff: Metro Drug Unit finds firearms, illegal drug Kratom inside a home

RACINE — The Racine County Metro Drug Unit found multiple firearms and illegal drugs inside a home, according to a Monday news release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

Agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit served two search warrants for a home in the 2900 block of Douglas Avenue and a vehicle at about 11 a.m. Thursday, the release said.

The search warrants were the result of multiple controlled purchases of cocaine and marijuana products from the suspect, Ricardo Westman-Patricio, 29.

Located during the search of Westman-Patricio’s residence, agents located 36.3 grams of Kratom, which is a schedule I drug in Wisconsin. Kratom has opioid properties and stimulant-like effects. In the vehicle was an AR 15 semi-automatic rifle, a 9 mm handgun, several magazines loaded with ammunition and several boxes of ammunition, officials said.

Westman-Patricio was taken into custody.

Charges recommended to the District Attorney’s Office for Westman-Patricio are: two counts of delivery of THC while armed, two counts of delivery of cocaine 1-5 grams while armed and keeper of a drug place for sales/manufacturing.

