Sheriff: Man who identified as 'functioning alcoholic' arrested for OWI with children in car

An Eau Claire man who reportedly described himself as a "functioning alcoholic" was arrested after allegedly consuming two bottles of vodka, then driving on Interstate 94 with three children in the vehicle, according to a release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office.
When the arrest of Max Hagen, 35, was made at about 11 a.m. Sunday, the RCSO reported it was the sixth OWI arrest it had made since Friday, with more stops expected during the Labor Day weekend. One of the six arrests involved a minor injury crash.
According to a release from the Sheriff's Office regarding the Hagen arrest:
The vehicle was seen going 97 mph northbound on Interstate 94 in Racine County. When a deputy attempted a stop, the vehicle accelerated to more than 100 mph before slowing down and stopping.
The deputy smelled "a strong odor of intoxicants coming" from the driver, identified as Hagen.
Inside the vehicle were a 1-year-old, 3-year-old, a 17-year-old and the 33-year-old mother of the two youngest children, one of whom was not in a car seat. Hagen is the father of the 1-year-old.
After refusing to undergo field sobriety tests, deputies said that Hagen told them he "is a functioning alcoholic" and that he had already consumed two bottles of vodka that morning, and would often have as many as eight bottles of vodka per day.
Later, deputies learned that Hagen had a suspended driver's license and two prior OWI arrests. He is on probation related to a case for felony possession of methamphetamine, and is out on bond in a case in Rusk County in which he was ordered to maintain sobriety as well as to not have contact with the woman who was in the car and her children.
Hagen is in the Racine County Jail. RCSO is referring charges of the following:
- Two counts of reckless endangering safety.
- Six counts of felony bail jumping.
- Two counts of operating under the influence with passenger under age 16.
- Operating under the influence, third offense.
Traffic citations included: Speeding on freeway, operating while suspended, violation of child safety restraints, vehicle operator failure to wear seatbelt and failure to obey traffic officer signal/order.
The mother of the 1-year-old and 3-year-old, who was not identified by the RCSO, could also face charges of child neglect, according to the news release.