Sheriff: Man who identified as 'functioning alcoholic' arrested for OWI with children in car

Take advantage of this limited-time offer Stay connected with local news, sports and politics. Unlock six months of unlimited access for only $1.

An Eau Claire man who reportedly described himself as a "functioning alcoholic" was arrested after allegedly consuming two bottles of vodka, then driving on Interstate 94 with three children in the vehicle, according to a release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

When the arrest of Max Hagen, 35, was made at about 11 a.m. Sunday, the RCSO reported it was the sixth OWI arrest it had made since Friday, with more stops expected during the Labor Day weekend. One of the six arrests involved a minor injury crash.

According to a release from the Sheriff's Office regarding the Hagen arrest:

The vehicle was seen going 97 mph northbound on Interstate 94 in Racine County. When a deputy attempted a stop, the vehicle accelerated to more than 100 mph before slowing down and stopping.

The deputy smelled "a strong odor of intoxicants coming" from the driver, identified as Hagen.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Inside the vehicle were a 1-year-old, 3-year-old, a 17-year-old and the 33-year-old mother of the two youngest children, one of whom was not in a car seat. Hagen is the father of the 1-year-old.