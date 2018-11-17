YORKVILLE — After reportedly encouraging friends to find a sober ride home after drinking at a tavern for several hours Friday night, a Kansasville man allegedly caused a crash and faces his fifth operating while intoxicated charge, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.
At about 10:45 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to reports of a crash near the intersection of South Sylvania Avenue and Durand Avenue in Yorkville.
Deputies reported that a Chevrolet sedan was found in a large puddle just east off Interstate 94. The Sheriff's Office said that the vehicle had been driven by the suspect: Bernard Bruley, 57, of Kansasville.
The Chevrolet sustained significant front-end damage and airbags had been deployed, according to law enforcement, after it crashed into the rear-end of a Chrysler while driving on Durand Avenue.
The driver of the Chrysler was transported by Union Grove-Yorkville firefighters to Ascension All Saints Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, deputies reported.
Deputies "noticed an odor of intoxicants about" Bruley, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, and Bruley admitted to have been drinking at a tavern for four hours.
Bruley informed a deputy that he had "told friends about the SafeRide Program that they could use" while they were drinking at the tavern that night.
SafeRide is sponsored by the Tavern League of Wisconsin, offering free rides home for "those who may have had too much to drink" at participating Tavern League locations, according to the Tavern League's website.
Bruley faces a pending felony charge for a fifth operating while intoxicated offense, in addition to OWI causing injury, according to the press release.
"The Racine County Sheriff's Office would like to remind drivers to celebrate the upcoming holiday season responsibly," Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said. "Arrange for a designated driver or see if there is a safe rides program in your area."
