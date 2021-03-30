Sheriff: Man allegedly fired gun into ground to deter tow truck driver from repossessing car

RAYMOND — A shot was fired early Tuesday morning when a conflict arose between a homeowner and a tow truck operator, law enforcement said.

Tuesday around 3:45 a.m., Racine County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a shots fired call in the 4600 block of 80th Street in the Village of Raymond, according to the Sheriff's Office.

A tow truck operator, who was trying to repossess a vehicle, was approached by the homeowner. The homeowner then fired one bullet into the ground and the tow truck driver left, according to the release.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Deputies responded to the residence and the homeowner was taken into custody. The homeowner, Terry L. Casper, 62, was arrested. The RCSO is recommending charges of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct while armed.

Casper is being held at the Racine County Jail with a $650 bond, officials said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0