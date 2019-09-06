RACINE — Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling says inmates, correctional officers and visitors to the Racine County Jail are all safer now thanks to body scanners installed there at the beginning of this year.
Every inmate brought into the jail is now subject to scan with either of the two “through-body scanners” installed in the booking area of the facility and in the Huber area, where work release inmates are housed. Workers estimated that around 7,000 inmates had been scanned so far this year.
Recently a scan of an incoming inmate showed an Altoid breath mint container with crack cocaine inside hidden in the person’s body cavity. Schmaling said the drugs would not have been found without the scanner, and could have resulted in an overdose in the jail.
“This is a lifesaver, the way I see it,” Schmaling said of the scanners.
Schmaling said he and Captain Bradley Friend began discussing options to make the jail safer after an inmate who had heroin in a body cavity nearly died of an overdose shortly after being booked into jail.
She had no pulse and wasn’t breathing when jail staff found her, but they were able to bring her back with Narcan before emergency personnel arrived.
They thought the scanners, which came at a price of $118,750 each, were a good solution. The scanners were funded with profits from sales at the jail commissary.
When an inmate goes through the scanner, the person stands on a platform and holds handles on either side. The platform then moves through the scanner as the prisoner stands still, and then a trained officer reviews the scan on a screen to find any contraband.
During a test scan on Friday, Daniel Eckblad found car key in the pocket of Schmaling’s son, Zachary Schmaling, along with a pen in one sock and a handcuff key in the other sock.
The scanner has features that prevents it from showing soft tissue like genitals or breasts to protect inmate privacy. But it does detect things like weapons and ingested items like a bag of drugs in an inmate’s stomach.
“People go to great lengths today to hide things on their person prior to an arrest,” Schmaling said. “We have a lot of individuals who come in who are drug addicts. They’ll go to great lengths to hide their drug of choice, oftentimes within body cavities.”
Schmaling called the scanners an “extreme deterrent” as people on the street and especially those in the Huber section of the jail become aware that they will be scanned upon entry.
He added that the scanner puts off very little radiation, 1.5 microsieverts, the same amount one would be exposed to by eating 15 bananas.
The jail questions inmates before scanning, as it does not screen everyone, including those in a wheelchair, who have a pacemaker or have recently received radiation or chemotherapy treatments.
Today's mugshots: Sept. 3
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jonathan A. Broking
Jonathan A. Broking, 300 block of Lewis Street, Burlington, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery, false imprisonment.
Jorge Castillo-Cruz Jr.
Jorge Castillo-Cruz Jr., 1300 block of Franklin Street, Racine, attempt battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, operating while intoxicated causing injury, hit and run (attended vehicle).
Kimberly A. Draut
Kimberly A. Draut, 2100 block of Romayne Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, battery to emergency rescue worker.
Fahim A. Flanagan
Fahim A. Flanagan, 4600 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, operating without a license.
Lesean Z. Graves
Lesean Z. Graves, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of a child, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Cameron J. Harris
Cameron J. Harris, Milwaukee, possession of narcotic drugs, disorderly conduct.
Daivontae T. Johnson
Daivontae T. Johnson, 2800 block of Illinois Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by outstate felon, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, pointing a firearm at another, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon, substantial battery with use of a dangerous weapon, second degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon.
Dakarai I. Jones
Dakarai I. Jones, Milwaukee, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Lonnie P. Moore
Lonnie P. Moore, 2500 block of Hamilton Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, substantial battery.
Bertram D. Poelinitz
Bertram D. Poelinitz, 6500 block of 22nd Avenue, Kenosha, disorderly conduct, first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon.
Harold D. Taylor
Harold D. Taylor, Springfield, Ohio, first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon, possession of cocaine, possession of THC.
Scott T. Blada
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Scott T. Blada, 6700 block of Novak Road, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of cocaine.
Jessica K. Glenn
Jessica K. Glenn, 1100 block of Howard Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.
David C. Juarez
David C. Juarez, Chicago, Ill., disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Faith M. Kling
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Faith M. Kling, 22100 block of West Seven Mile Road, Franksville, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Christopher L. McGoldrick
Christopher L. McGoldrick, 2900 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Racine, obstructing an officer
Giorgio G. Perez
Giorgio G. Perez, 2300 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Mark A. Perine
Mark A. Perine, 1600 block of Winslow Street, Racine, theft by acquisition of a credit card, fraudulent use of a credit card.
Alexander D. Wilson
Alexander D. Wilson, 3600 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim, misdemeanor battery, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property.
