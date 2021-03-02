Sheriff: Illinois teen arrested after eluding Racine County deputy on Interstate by driving 125 mph

A teenager from Zion, Illinois, was taken to the Racine County Jail for five recommended charges involving drugs, a weapon and eluding an officer. A Racine County Sheriff’s Office K-9 was also employed during the pursuit and helped catch the suspect, according to a press release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.
On Monday around 7 p.m., a supervisor with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling southbound on Interstate 94 just south of Highway K when he was passed by a black vehicle.
The sedan’s speed was captured on radar at 125 mph in the posted 70 mph zone, the release said. The supervisor attempted to stop the driver inside the speeding vehicle, who was later identified as Kamryn Harris, 18, of Zion, Illinois.
However, Harris sped up, started weaving through traffic, turned off his lights and the pursuit was later called off, officials said.
The fleeing vehicle was observed to exit the interstate at Highway 11 and headed west. A Racine County K-9 unit found the vehicle a short time later on 58th Road by 51st Street, traveling east on 58th Road.
Harris was still speeding and blowing through stop signs with the vehicle lights off, officials said. The K-9 unit caught up to the vehicle and attempted to stop it.
The vehicle fled from the K-9 unit and turned south on South Sylvania Avenue. Harris then blew through stop signs at Highway 11 and attempted to turn east on Highway 11, but spun out and stalled, the sheriff's office said.
Harris fled from the vehicle towards a building at the southeast corner of the intersection. The K-9 deputy exited his squad and released the K-9. The dog, Friday, caught up to Harris and bit his arm. Harris fought with Friday. Friday stayed on Harris until his K-9 handler arrived and Harris was taken into custody.
A handgun was located inside Harris' vehicle, as well as marijuana and drug packaging material, according to the press release.
Harris was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained while fighting with the police K-9 and then to the Racine County Jail on the following charges:
- Fleeing and eluding an officer
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Second degree recklessly endangering safety
- Possession of THC with the intent to deliver
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
The total bond amount was set at $18,100, officials said.
Today's mugshots: March 1
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Matthieu J Taylor
Matthieu J Taylor, 1500 block of Flett Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping.
Jada M Andrews
Jada M Andrews, 1800 block of Clayton Avenue, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of THC.
Jessica L Gillis
Jessica L Gillis, 1200 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, possession of THC.
Carlos Daniel Torres
Carlos Daniel Torres, 1900 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), operate motor vehicle while revoked, obstructing an officer.
Marcus D Lane
Marcus D Lane, 900 block of Geneva Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (use of a dangerous weapon).
Latanya D Klyce
Latanya D Klyce, 2300 block Grove Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer.
Kelly L Rainey
Kelly L Rainey, 3200 block of Vera Court, Racine, felony bail jumping.
William C Vague
William C Vague, 4800 block of Scotts Way, Racine, arson of property other than building, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Jose G Colon
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jose G Colon, Chicago, Illinois, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
David A Ferrell
David A Ferrell, 1200 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Tony E Fields
Tony E Fields, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Darin L Grandberry
Darin L Grandberry, 1600 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, felony intimidation of a victim, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, hit and run (attended vehicle), obstructing an officer, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jamal A Hastings
Jamal A Hastings, 4000 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics.
Eric L Henderson
Eric L Henderson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle revoked.