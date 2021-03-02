 Skip to main content
Sheriff: Illinois teen arrested after eluding Racine County deputy on Interstate by driving 125 mph
RACINE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Sheriff: Illinois teen arrested after eluding Racine County deputy on Interstate by driving 125 mph

A teenager from Zion, Illinois, was taken to the Racine County Jail for five recommended charges involving drugs, a weapon and eluding an officer. A Racine County Sheriff’s Office K-9 was also employed during the pursuit and helped catch the suspect, according to a press release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday around 7 p.m., a supervisor with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling southbound on Interstate 94 just south of Highway K when he was passed by a black vehicle.

Kamryn Harris, 18

Harris

The sedan’s speed was captured on radar at 125 mph in the posted 70 mph zone, the release said. The supervisor attempted to stop the driver inside the speeding vehicle, who was later identified as Kamryn Harris, 18, of Zion, Illinois.

However, Harris sped up, started weaving through traffic, turned off his lights and the pursuit was later called off, officials said.

The fleeing vehicle was observed to exit the interstate at Highway 11 and headed west. A Racine County K-9 unit found the vehicle a short time later on 58th Road by 51st Street, traveling east on 58th Road.

Harris was still speeding and blowing through stop signs with the vehicle lights off, officials said. The K-9 unit caught up to the vehicle and attempted to stop it.

The vehicle fled from the K-9 unit and turned south on South Sylvania Avenue. Harris then blew through stop signs at Highway 11 and attempted to turn east on Highway 11, but spun out and stalled, the sheriff's office said.

Racine County Sheriff's K-9 Officer Friday

K-9 Friday sits outside a Racine County Sheriff's Office squad car.

Harris fled from the vehicle towards a building at the southeast corner of the intersection. The K-9 deputy exited his squad and released the K-9. The dog, Friday, caught up to Harris and bit his arm. Harris fought with Friday. Friday stayed on Harris until his K-9 handler arrived and Harris was taken into custody.

A handgun was located inside Harris' vehicle, as well as marijuana and drug packaging material, according to the press release.

Harris was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained while fighting with the police K-9 and then to the Racine County Jail on the following charges:

  • Fleeing and eluding an officer
  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Second degree recklessly endangering safety
  • Possession of THC with the intent to deliver
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

The total bond amount was set at $18,100, officials said.

