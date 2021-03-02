Sheriff: Illinois teen arrested after eluding Racine County deputy on Interstate by driving 125 mph

A teenager from Zion, Illinois, was taken to the Racine County Jail for five recommended charges involving drugs, a weapon and eluding an officer. A Racine County Sheriff’s Office K-9 was also employed during the pursuit and helped catch the suspect, according to a press release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday around 7 p.m., a supervisor with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling southbound on Interstate 94 just south of Highway K when he was passed by a black vehicle.

The sedan’s speed was captured on radar at 125 mph in the posted 70 mph zone, the release said. The supervisor attempted to stop the driver inside the speeding vehicle, who was later identified as Kamryn Harris, 18, of Zion, Illinois.

However, Harris sped up, started weaving through traffic, turned off his lights and the pursuit was later called off, officials said.

The fleeing vehicle was observed to exit the interstate at Highway 11 and headed west. A Racine County K-9 unit found the vehicle a short time later on 58th Road by 51st Street, traveling east on 58th Road.

Harris was still speeding and blowing through stop signs with the vehicle lights off, officials said. The K-9 unit caught up to the vehicle and attempted to stop it.