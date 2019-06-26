{{featured_button_text}}
Shots fired

The Racine County Sheriff's Office responded to 17th Street, between Racine and Mead streets, after what Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said was a drive-by shooting early Wednesday afternoon. No one was injured, he said. 

 RICARDO TORRES ricardo.torres@journaltimes.com

RACINE — Authorities responded to a report of gunshots on the south side Wednesday afternoon.

Shots were fired near 17th Street between Racine and Mead streets at approximately 1:15 p.m. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling later said it was a drive-by shooting but that no one was injured. The suspect fled in a vehicle.

At the scene, deputies interviewed nearby witnesses and said they were searching for a white sedan that may have been involved in the incident. 

The Sheriff's Office is investigating, Schmaling said.

Reporter

Ricardo Torres covers federal, state and Racine County politics along with the Village of Mount Pleasant. He bleeds Wisconsin sports teams.

