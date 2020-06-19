Sheriff defends armored vehicle purchase, says it is ‘not a militarized vehicle’

The exact amount spent by Racine County on the Bearcat was not shared by the Sheriff's Office by press time Friday after The Journal Times requested the information Tuesday night.

District 1 Supervisor Nick Demske told The Journal Times on Friday that, had the Sheriff's Office requested the money for an armored vehicle now, the proposal would have received less support due to "the energy of protests since after George Floyd's murder.

Demske continued: "I definitely think for this community, this (militarization of police) needs to be a huge focus. When the budget was passed (in November) that big ticket item of $305,000 for an armored rescue vehicle, I don't think that I or the other supervisors did enough to really make sure that was the community's will.

I think, in retrospect, it doesn't seem to be the community's will that the Sheriff's Office have any armored vehicles no matter what their uses are for, at least from what I'm hearing in my district."

The Bearcat is not an everyday patrol vehicle. But it’s still “something we definitely have to have in our fleet,” Schmaling said.