Sheep on the loose: Owner of 14 sheep that blocked road in Caledonia cited

CALEDONIA — The owner of 14 sheep that were reported having escaped south of Seven Mile Road was cited last week, the Caledonia Police Department reported. On Thursday, the CPD issued its weekly roundup of incidents from July 20-26. Among the reports was one on July 21 for animals at large. “Officers took a complaint of approximately 14 sheep being in the roadway and on neighboring property. The owner of the sheep was contacted, corralled the sheep and was issued a citation,” the roundup said. The report was on the 7800 block of Foley Road. Roundup From July 20-26, the CPD said it received 427 calls for service within the village; four were for crashes, four were OWI arrests and 132 were traffic stops. The following were also reported:
- July 21 at 5000 block of Four Mile Road: Officers responded for a fraud complaint. The victim was defrauded $51,913 via a wire transfer that was sent to a fraudulent account. The money was intended as a down payment and costs on a home they were buying. Investigation continuing. July 21 at Charles Street and Four Mile Road: Officers responded to Casey’s General Store for several subjects yelling at each other in the parking lot. The incident was a result of a road rage incident where one of the subjects had applied his brakes which upset the driver behind him. Upon officer arrival one of the subjects had left the area. Both subjects involved were cited for disorderly conduct and informed they were no longer allowed at Casey’s.
