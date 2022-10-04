 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheboygan man reached 110 mph in police chase, nearly hit motorcyclist, crashed into pond, charges say

  • 0

A Sheboygan man allegedly reached 110 mph in a police chase and nearly hit a motorcyclist in the Racine area.

Darrius Dris Hentz, 27, was charged with felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and first-degree recklessly endangering safety and two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 11:04 a.m. on Sunday, a trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol was looking out for a red 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix that is connected to a domestic assault.

The trooper saw the vehicle headed southbound on Highway K and got behind it. The vehicle then switched lanes abruptly and accelerated. The trooper activated his lights and sirens but the car did not stop. The trooper reached 105 mph and still did not gain ground on the vehicle.

At Highway 11, the vehicle then switched lanes all the way to the far right lane and almost hit a motorcyclist. It then accelerated to 110 mph and swerved in and out of multiple lanes, almost losing control. The trooper had to terminate the pursuit.

The vehicle eventually exited the interstate at Highway C (Spring Street) and crashed into a retention pond. The driver was arrested and identified as Hentz.

Hentz was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Oct. 12 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

Darrius Dris Hentz

Hentz
