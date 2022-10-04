Sheboygan man reached 110 mph in police chase, nearly hit motorcyclist, crashed into pond, charges say

A Sheboygan man allegedly reached 110 mph in a police chase and nearly hit a motorcyclist in the Racine area.
Darrius Dris Hentz, 27, was charged with felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and first-degree recklessly endangering safety and two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 11:04 a.m. on Sunday, a trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol was looking out for a red 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix that is connected to a domestic assault.
The trooper saw the vehicle headed southbound on Highway K and got behind it. The vehicle then switched lanes abruptly and accelerated. The trooper activated his lights and sirens but the car did not stop. The trooper reached 105 mph and still did not gain ground on the vehicle.
At Highway 11, the vehicle then switched lanes all the way to the far right lane and almost hit a motorcyclist. It then accelerated to 110 mph and swerved in and out of multiple lanes, almost losing control. The trooper had to terminate the pursuit.
The vehicle eventually exited the interstate at Highway C (Spring Street) and crashed into a retention pond. The driver was arrested and identified as Hentz.
Hentz was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Oct. 12 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Oct. 3, 2022
Today's mugshots: Oct. 3
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
John M. Ziolkowski
John M. Ziolkowski, 5000 block of Indian Hills Drive, Mount Pleasant, felony bail jumping.
Isaiah Sharif Ali
Isaiah Sharif Ali, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, first degree recklessly endangering safety, pointing a firearm at another, carrying a concealed weapon, carry handgun where alcohol is sold and consumed.
Charles R. Anase
Charles R. Anase, 1800 block of Main Street, Union Grove, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Juan J. DeLuna
Juan J. DeLuna, 1100 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, possession of firearm by a felon.
Tony Flores
Tony Flores, 4200 block of Sheridan Road, Kenosha, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Darrius Dris Hentz
Darrius Dris Hentz, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, attempting to flee or elude an officer, first degree recklessly endangering safety, misdemeanor bail jumping.
James Klukas
James Klukas, 2100 block of Harriet Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft.
Melody G. Ward
Melody G. Ward, 1800 block of Main Street, Union Grove, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Dion J. Anderson
Dion J. Anderson, Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Joseph Michael Wallin
Joseph Michael Wallin, 1200 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), hit and run (attended vehicle), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
James F. Beecroft Jr.
James F. Beecroft Jr., Silver Lake, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked (4th+), felony bail jumping, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Felisha D. Davis
Felisha D. Davis, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Uthan S. Harris
Uthan S. Harris, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, theft (false representation between $10,000-$100,000), attempt fraud against financial institution (between $10,000-$100,000).
William L. Kettles
William L. Kettles, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram).
Marqus A. Pettway
Marqus A. Pettway, 3800 block of Green Street, Racine, false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), burglary of a building or dwelling (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).