You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sheriff's Office news

Sheboygan man damages sheriff’s squad car during traffic stop

  • 1
  • 1 min to read
{{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA — The passenger in a suspected drunken-driving stop Friday night was arrested on several potential criminal charges, including damaging a Racine County Sheriff’s squad car.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that at 11:45 p.m., deputies responded to assist the Wisconsin State Patrol with a traffic stop on the Interstate 94 northbound on-ramp from Highway K.

While investigating the operator for suspicion of operating while intoxicated, the passenger, Rickey Ware, 40, of Sheboygan, allegedly ignored repeated orders to stay in the vehicle and walked to a dirt mound a short distance from the vehicle. The trooper and a deputy went to check on Ware, as he was reportedly highly intoxicated and wandering a short distance from the Interstate.

Upon officers' contact with Ware, he allegedly became loud, argumentative and combative as he resisted attempts to take him into custody. Ware refused to move and had to be carried to the squad. At the squad, Ware reportedly continued to try and resist the efforts of the four officers that were needed to secure him in the backseat.

While in the back of the squad, Ware reportedly began to yell and kick the squad window, trying to break it out. He did manage to bend the door frame by the window of the sheriff's squad car.

Ware was eventually transported to the Racine County Jail, where he was held on pending charges of criminal damage to property, resisting, battery to law enforcement, carrying a concealed knife and failure to comply with an officer.

The driver, Jason Miller, 39, also of Sheboygan, was taken to the jail for a 12-hour hold for first-offense OWI and operating without a valid license.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News