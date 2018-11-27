RACINE — The civil lawsuit filed by the estate of Donte Shannon, the Racine man killed by Racine police earlier this year, has been dismissed.
The case, which was originally filed Feb. 5 by Shannon’s family and sought damages for the 26-year-old’s death, was dismissed without prejudice on Nov. 13 by a federal judge. As part of the dismissal, neither party will be assessed costs and each party will have to pay its own attorneys’ fees.
Shannon was killed Jan. 17 by officers after he reportedly fled a traffic stop and brandished a gun.
Following an investigation by the state Department of Justice, Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson in March cleared the involved officers, Chad Stillman and Peter Boeck, of any wrongdoing in the matter.
The officers and city were defendants in the lawsuit, in which Shannon’s family alleges that Shannon’s civil rights were violated during the fatal event.
Delays
A trial was scheduled to begin on Feb. 19, court documents show. In August, the plaintiff acquired new counsel. On Aug. 20, the plaintiff’s counsel filed a motion to alter the trial schedule. That motion was denied.
On Sept. 6, a motion to reconsider the previous motion was filed, and was again denied.
“It is also painfully obvious that, even with the benefit of the court’s comprehensive trial scheduling order in hand, plaintiff and counsel did nothing in the following months to prepare the case for trial,” court records denying the motion state.
Five days before the case was dismissed, the plaintiff’s counsel entered a request to withdraw from the case. In the request, counsel states “the Plaintiff and counsel have irreconcilable differences over issues arising out of this litigation, as well as over the management and direction of the litigation.”
The dismissal was filed on Nov. 13.
Allegations
The lawsuit claimed the officers’ use of deadly force was unjustified because they “knew Donte from the neighborhood, knew that he was not violent, knew that he was a runner and he was running away from the officer, not toward him.”
The suit argued Shannon did not take any action that would justify the use of deadly force. The suit further alleges that Shannon did not pose “an imminent threat of death or serious bodily harm sufficient to justify the use of deadly force by the defendants.”
In addition to claiming a violation of constitutional rights, the suit also argued that the city failed to adequately train, supervise, control and discipline its officers.
The city, represented by Gunta Law Offices, said the lawsuit was dismissed because “it was clear that the defendants were justified in their use of force,” attorney Gregg Gunta said.
“This was not a matter they wished to pursue due to factual circumstances,” Gunta said. “They shot because he was threatening their lives.”
Family plans to refile
The case was dismissed without prejudice, meaning it could be refiled at a later date. That is something Nakia Shannon, Donte’s father, says he intends to do.
Since the dismissal, Nakia said he has been working with two Chicago attorneys. He said the family plans to refile the lawsuit again soon, and says there will be more evidence than before.
“There is a lot of stuff that just don’t add up,” Nakia said. “A lot of stuff keeps coming up that they are covering up.”
