At a Glance

Donte Shannon was killed Jan. 17 by officers after he reportedly fled a traffic stop and brandished a gun.

Following an investigation by the state Department of Justice, Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson in March cleared the involved officers, Chad Stillman and Peter Boeck, of any wrongdoing in the matter.

Shannon's family disputes the findings and filed a federal lawsuit against the city and the officers.