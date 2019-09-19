MOUNT PLEASANT — Following Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson’s decision that she will not seek charges against Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Eric Giese for shooting and killing Ty’ Rese West, the sergeant is expected to return to active duty.
“With the district attorney’s decision now final, and our own internal investigation near completion, Sgt. Giese is expected to return to unrestricted full-duty status to resume his assigned responsibilities,” Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matt Soens said in a release Wednesday night, following the district attorney’s statement.
Soens went on to say, “Officer-involved shootings are extremely tragic, and the aftermath is difficult to navigate for the community and law enforcement alike. While the Racine County District Attorney’s decision brings some closure to this tragedy, we recognize that many people are grieving the loss of Ty’ Rese West. We offer our condolences to the West family and for all those who are mourning his loss.”
In addition, Soens said the Mount Pleasant Police Department will seek funding for the procurement of additional body-worn cameras through the 2020 budget process.
According to Police Department policy, officers are “encouraged” to check out a body camera before their shift but are not required to do so. Also, officers have to manually turn the cameras on if it is practical and safe, but not all interactions with civilians are necessarily required to be recorded. The only times Mount Pleasant officers wearing body cameras are directly instructed to turn on their camera are during probation/parole searches and during the service of a search or arrest warrant.
In issuing her decision, Hanson said, “There is no question that a body camera recording would have been helpful to an analysis of this case and given a more definitive picture of the events on June 15, 2019, however the lack of body camera recording does not automatically indicate in inappropriate use of force.”
Stephanie Jones is the managing editor for The Journal Times. To stay informed about what is going on in Racine County, subscribe at journaltimes.com/subscribenow. It's only about 10 cents per day for a digital subscription.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(5) comments
Mount Pleasant is the home of the Lawless - where murder - execution style is permitted - for minor infractions.
I knew that it wasn't smart to ride a bike without a light at night - and through Google learned that it is also against WI State Statute, 347.489, and the penalty is may be required to forfeit not less than $10 nor more than $200. It's not being shot 3 times and killed. The Officer could have chosen to confiscate the bicycle and let Tyrese go - it certainly would be the wiser choice if the Police want to be considered as a positive part of the Community - and not killers to be feared. Truth be - for Minorities in Racine County - a minor offense leads to a chase, gun violence and death too many times.
As for the claim that Tyrese's fingerprints were alleged to be found at a crime scene - where then was the warrant for his arrest? No warrant means he wasn't suspect - but Trish had to throw that out there. So let me ask you Trish - provide some specific evidence - not hearsay. And let me remind you Trish - when your opponent, Thomas Binger questioned you about Rich Chiapetes Arrest YOU claimed you couldn't get access - but somehow a lowly member of the public like me was able to obtain a copy.
Trish Hanson - I'm calling your integrity into question - because I don't believe you.
As for the Officer not being able to turn his video camera on - it is possible - and it is also possible that it is a coverup to protect Racine County and MTP for a huge lawsuit. As for all the Officers having their body cameras as Eric Giese described what happened - well sure makes it convenient for every Officer to share the same memory and preserves that memory for Eric Giese so he doesn't trip up and possibly provide different testimony at a later date. It may not be exactly murder - but it is excessive force.
It is amazing the amount of White Privilege in this Community. Former DA Rich Chiapete committed numerous crimes and offenses, along with his wife (who was never charged) and got away with 3 Municipal Ordinance tickets issued by City of Racine Attorney Robert Weber – who is now the Municipal Judge. As for criminal activity at Racine City Hall - former Mayor John Dickert claimed to have fired an Embezzler - so where is the Police Report and Court Records? When will Racine Police Chief Art Howell provide an update on the Embezzler fired by Former Mayor John Dickert? Curt Johnson was allowed to move the victim out of State, who was then never extradidated back to Wisconsin to provide her testimony. And didn’t Circuit Court Judge Gerald Pateck “The Home Court Advantage” claim that Dickert was acting as Mayor while campaigning for Mayor on WRJN – sticking taxpayers with his $100,000 legal bill?
Anyone who believes that "Tyrese got what he deserved" is at the least, mentally ill.
Trish Hanson is unsuitable to serve as Racine County DA and needs to be recalled.
Sgt. That MOB will not and is not your friend...I know you would and want to come back but you will never ever be the same...and I hope that in your attempt to return You do not hesitate or freeze up....as you may lose your life or that of a partner....and I know it is a partner that will weigh heavy on you as you come back to work...At Night you are alone and that radio that sends you on a You never know what kind of call it will be different, and the threats that are out there against you are real...I pray God be with you In what ever you do... Good luck.. and thank you ..
Thank you officer, your work is appreciated. Pay no mind to loud minority, as the silent majority supports you. Thanks for protecting us, and fighting crime.
Sgt. Giese, thank you for your service!! Work safe!
If I run into Giese, I will shake his hand and thank him for his service.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.