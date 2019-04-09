RACINE — A Racine man is facing charges after authorities reportedly found a digital memory card in his apartment with sexually explicit images containing images of girls as young as toddlers.
Jeffrey A. Morgenson, 63, of the 600 block of Sixth Street, is facing 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography and one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.
According to the criminal complaint:
Racine County Sheriff's Office deputies, working with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations, received multiple tips of suspected possession of child pornography linked to an IP address coming back to Morgenson.
Morgenson's cell phone and email address also matched those submitted as cyber tips.
On Monday, a search warrant was executed at Morgensen's apartment, where he lives alone. An agent took Morgensen outside while authorities searched his home.
The agent told Morgenson that some of the images he uploaded to Google contained images of children too young to have pornographic images taken of them. When the agent asked Morgenson if he knew what he was talking about, he reportedly replied "probably."
Morgenson was shown one of the images, which contained a sexually explicit image of a girl who was approximately 6 or 7 years old. The agent asked Morgenson if he had seen the picture, to which Morgenson allegedly replied he had probably seen it on the internet.
A search of Morgenson's living room turned up an ibuprofen bottle and mint box which both contained several micro SD cards. One of the cards was later found to contain multiple child pornography images. They also found 5.4 grams of marijuana and rolling papers.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Morgenson remained in custody, online records show.