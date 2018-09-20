KENOSHA COUNTY — The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department has located a sexual assault suspect who had been involved in a sexual assault.
Stephen Smith, 61, had allegedly cut off his GPS ankle monitor to avoid authorities in August after he was named as a suspect in a July sexual assault, according to the Kenosha Sheriff's Department news release issued Thursday morning.
This incident, which involved a 16-year-old Illinois resident, took place at the Bluebird Motel, 779 Sheridan Road, in Somers. A warrant was then issued for Smith's arrest.
On Wednesday, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department received an anonymous tip indicating Smith was staying at The Value Inn Motel, 7221 122nd Ave., in Kenosha. Kenosha Sheriff's Office authorities responded to the location and took Smith into custody without incident.
Sheriff David Beth is set to hold a press conference regarding the incident at the Kenosha Public Safety Building, 1000 55th St., in Kenosha, at 11 a.m. Thursday.