Sex offender who was almost placed near Jellystone Park to live in Burlington

BURLINGTON — A sex offender who was almost placed near Jellystone Park in Caledonia has now been approved to live in a sparsely populated area in Burlington.

According to a notice the Racine County Sheriff's Office issued Tuesday: Daniel R. Williams, 51, will be released on Dec. 14 to live at 6055 McHenry St. in the Town of Burlington.

Williams was adjudicated for first-degree sexual assault of a child on June 4, 1987, and was later convicted for second-degree sexual assault of a child. Williams had forced nonconsensual sexual contact with juvenile females ages 8 to 17.

Racine County Circuit Court Judge Wynne Laufenberg ruled in May that Williams and another sex offender, Hung Tran, would not be placed in the home Racine County government had originally planned to house them in, near Jellystone Park, after there was neighborhood uproar and politicians got involved.

Laufenberg originally gave the county 120 days to find a new home for Tran and Williams, although Tuesday's notice came nearly seven full months after Laufenberg's ruling.

Placing sex offenders has long been a complicated issue for local governments, who are required to find homes for sex offenders to give them a chance of reintegrating into society near their previous homes, but also protecting the public from those who may be likely to hurt others — especially children. After opposition to the Jellystone Park placement began to rise, state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, gave voice to the idea of the state constructing housing exclusively for sex offenders that would be isolated from neighborhoods and parks.

In 2013, a Racine County judge approved a placement for a sex offender to live just a few doors down from his victim in the City of Racine; the decision was quickly reversed after the mistake received media coverage.

According to the Department of Corrections, Tran is still living at a supervised living facility in Mauston.

Williams' supervision conditions are as follows: He must comply with requirements of supervised release and rules, requirements of lifetime sex offender registration and lifetime GPS.

Williams has served the prison sentence imposed upon him by the courts, according to the release. He is not wanted by law enforcement at this time.

"This notification is not intended to cause fear, but rather it is our intent to inform the community which creates a safer community," the release said. "Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate, or harass registered sex offenders will not be tolerated. Please understand that such abuse could potentially end law enforcement's ability to keep the community informed on these releases."

For more information, visit the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry website: appsdoc.wi.gov/public.