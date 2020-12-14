Sex offender who got out of prison last month allegedly committed hit-and-run that broke three femurs

RACINE — In a Friday hit-and-run near Westown Foods, one person had both of their femurs broken and another person in the same car broke one of their femurs, according to the Racine Police Department.

The driver who allegedly fled the scene, identified as 28-year-old Anthony Robert Salgado of Green Bay, has been charged with two felony counts of hit-and-run causing great bodily harm.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Friday, an officer was sent to the area of 16th Street and Blaine Avenue for an accident causing injury.

Upon arrival, the officer was told the driver of one of the vehicles involved got out and ran from the scene. The passengers in the other vehicle were sent to the hospital. One of the passengers had two broken femurs and the other had one broken femur; the femur is the longest and strongest bone in the human body, located in the thigh. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, "most femoral fractures take about 4 to 6 months to heal completely."