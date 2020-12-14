Sex offender who got out of prison last month allegedly committed hit-and-run that broke three femurs

RACINE — In a Friday hit-and-run near Westown Foods, one person had both of their femurs broken and another person in the same car broke one of their femurs, according to the Racine Police Department.
The driver who allegedly fled the scene, identified as 28-year-old Anthony Robert Salgado of Green Bay, has been charged with two felony counts of hit-and-run causing great bodily harm.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Friday, an officer was sent to the area of 16th Street and Blaine Avenue for an accident causing injury.
Upon arrival, the officer was told the driver of one of the vehicles involved got out and ran from the scene. The passengers in the other vehicle were sent to the hospital. One of the passengers had two broken femurs and the other had one broken femur; the femur is the longest and strongest bone in the human body, located in the thigh. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, "most femoral fractures take about 4 to 6 months to heal completely."
A person approached the officer and told him that he was in the vehicle with someone named "Tony," later identified as Salgado. They were going to Westown Foods to get beer, but when Salgado attempted to turn into Westown Foods, the car was struck by the other vehicle, which was going westbound on 16th Street, according to what the officer was told. That's when Salgado allegedly fled the scene.
Once Salgado was identified as the suspect, the officer learned that the 28-year-old was being supervised by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, after being released from Green Bay Correctional Institution on Nov. 10, and had a GPS bracelet on. Salgado was found and said he "freaked out" because he didn't have a license so he ran. He said he never saw the other vehicle before he tried turning into the parking lot.
Salgado has a prior felony for second-degree sexual assault of a 12-year-old, having been convicted in December 2013 in Racine County and was sentenced to eight years. He also has prior misdemeanor convictions for battery (thrice in 2008 and once in 2010) and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon in 2008.
On Monday, Salgado was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court. A preliminary court hearing is set for Dec. 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 14
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jovantae M Phifer
Jovantae M Phifer, 2500 block of 17th Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, entry into a locked building, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Mohammad T Alnabulsi
Mohammad T Alnabulsi, Madison, Connecticut, threat to a law enforcement officer, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), computer message (threaten/injury or harm), violation of injunction (harassment, domestic abuse assessments).
Elliott W Boswell Sr.
Elliott W Boswell Sr., Kansasville, Wisconsin, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm).
Michael K Burton
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Michael K Burton, 5700 block of Tahoe Drive, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Khari L Cornett
Khari L Cornett, 11oo block of Liberty Street, Racine, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Richard Hernandez
Richard Hernandez, 1800 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Daquan T McCray
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Daquan T McCray, 1300 block of Summit Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), first degree recklessly endangering safety (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), disorderly conduct (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), felony bail jumping.
Brian T Rittner
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Brian T Rittner, 28800 block of Irma Court, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, alcohol fine enhancer).
Anthony R Salgado
Anthony R Salgado, Green Bay, Wisconsin, hit and run (great bodily harm).
Avery B Thomas
Avery B Thomas, 4000 block of Erie Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession drug paraphernalia.
Davisha T Traylor
Davisha T Traylor, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC.
