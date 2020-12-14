 Skip to main content
Sex offender who got out of prison last month allegedly committed hit-and-run that broke three femurs
RACINE — In a Friday hit-and-run near Westown Foods, one person had both of their femurs broken and another person in the same car broke one of their femurs, according to the Racine Police Department.

The driver who allegedly fled the scene, identified as 28-year-old Anthony Robert Salgado of Green Bay, has been charged with two felony counts of hit-and-run causing great bodily harm.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Friday, an officer was sent to the area of 16th Street and Blaine Avenue for an accident causing injury. 

Upon arrival, the officer was told the driver of one of the vehicles involved got out and ran from the scene. The passengers in the other vehicle were sent to the hospital. One of the passengers had two broken femurs and the other had one broken femur; the femur is the longest and strongest bone in the human body, located in the thigh. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, "most femoral fractures take about 4 to 6 months to heal completely."

Anthony Salgado

Salgado

A person approached the officer and told him that he was in the vehicle with someone named "Tony," later identified as Salgado. They were going to Westown Foods to get beer, but when Salgado attempted to turn into Westown Foods, the car was struck by the other vehicle, which was going westbound on 16th Street, according to what the officer was told. That's when Salgado allegedly fled the scene.

Once Salgado was identified as the suspect, the officer learned that the 28-year-old was being supervised by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, after being released from Green Bay Correctional Institution on Nov. 10, and had a GPS bracelet on. Salgado was found and said he "freaked out" because he didn't have a license so he ran. He said he never saw the other vehicle before he tried turning into the parking lot.

Salgado has a prior felony for second-degree sexual assault of a 12-year-old, having been convicted in December 2013 in Racine County and was sentenced to eight years. He also has prior misdemeanor convictions for battery (thrice in 2008 and once in 2010) and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon in 2008. 

On Monday, Salgado was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court. A preliminary court hearing is set for Dec. 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

