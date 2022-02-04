 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sex offender to live on 12th Street in Racine

RACINE — A sex offender is set to be released later this month and is to be living on the 1300 block of 12th Street, the Racine Police Department announced Friday.

Christ C. Robinson

Robinson

Christ C. Robinson is scheduled for release Feb. 15. Robinson was convicted of false imprisonment and disorderly conduct in 2014; and of lewd, lascivious behavior in the public and disorderly conduct in 2013. Robinson’s victims were women who had no relationship with him.

Robinson’s conditions of supervision include that he is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors, no contact with the victims and is not to consume drugs. Robinson is required to comply with standard sex offender rules and cooperate with electronic monitoring. He must comply with all requirements of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry.

Robinson has served the prison sentence imposed upon him by the courts. He, under the supervision of the Department of Corrections' Division of Community Corrections, will be residing at 1316 12th Street.

The Racine Police Department, in cooperation with the Division of Community Corrections, wanted to inform the public of this sex offender release.

“It is this agency’s belief that the release of this information will enhance public safety, awareness and protection,” the Racine Police Department said. “This notification is not intended to cause fear, but rather it is our intent to better inform the community which creates a safer community.”

Police said they will not tolerate citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate or harass registered sex offender; such abuse could potentially end law enforcement’s ability to keep the community informed on these releases.

