Sex offender to be released on Durand Avenue

RACINE — A sex offender is to be released Saturday in the 4600 block of Durand Avenue, the Racine Police Department said.
Brian A. Plencner is a registered sex offender. Plencner, under the supervision of the Department of Corrections, will be residing at 4606 Durand Ave.
This individual is not wanted by law enforcement at this time.
Plencner was convicted of second-degree sexual assault in 2010 and two counts of possession of child pornography in 2016. Plencer’s victim was a juvenile who was known to him.
Plencner is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors, no contact with the victim and he is not to consume drugs. Plencner is required to comply with standard sex offender rules and cooperate with electronic monitoring.
“It is this agency’s belief that the release of this information will enhance public safety, awareness and protection,” the RPD stated in a news release. “This notification is not intended to cause fear, but rather it is our intent to better inform the community which creates a safer community.”
