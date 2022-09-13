Sex offender to be released in Caledonia Oct. 5

CALEDONIA — A sex offender is to begin living at 7741 Douglas Ave. on or before Oct. 5, the Caledonia Police Department announced Tuesday.

The offender has served his predetermined prison sentence and is now to be "under strict supervision by the Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Corrections and the Division of Community Corrections," the CPD said.

The offender has been identified as Jamerrel Vonta Everett, 44.

The CPD asks those with "specific questions or concerns regarding the release of" Everett to call Lt. Erin Laehr at 262-835-4423, extension 172.

Everett has multiple convictions for assaulting and/or raping multiple children between 1990 and 1992, when Everett himself was still a child, and also in Waukesha County in 1996 when Everett was 18.