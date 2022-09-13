Sex offender to be released in Caledonia Oct. 5

CALEDONIA — A sex offender is to begin living at 7741 Douglas Ave. on or before Oct. 5, the Caledonia Police Department announced Tuesday.
The offender has served his predetermined prison sentence and is now to be "under strict supervision by the Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Corrections and the Division of Community Corrections," the CPD said.
The offender has been identified as Jamerrel Vonta Everett, 44.
The CPD asks those with "specific questions or concerns regarding the release of" Everett to call Lt. Erin Laehr at 262-835-4423, extension 172.
Everett has multiple convictions for assaulting and/or raping multiple children between 1990 and 1992, when Everett himself was still a child, and also in Waukesha County in 1996 when Everett was 18.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Sept. 12, 2022
Today's mugshots: Sept. 12
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Mark A. Anderson
Mark A. Anderson, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jeaniqua T. Brumby
Jeaniqua T. Brumby, 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Brett M. Cadd
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Brett M. Cadd, Kansasville, Wisconsin, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anaysia Crystal Campbell
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Anaysia Crystal Campbell, 2000 block of Grove Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 3-10 grams).
Reinaldo Cordero-Rodriguez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Reinaldo Cordero-Rodriguez, Madison, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Luis Hernandez-Castellanos
Luis Hernandez-Castellanos, 2900 block of 16th Street, Racine, repeated sexual assault of a child.
Raneesha M. Hobson
Raneesha M. Hobson, 100 block of Main Street, Racine, hit and run (injury).
Nicholas E. Larson
Nicholas E. Larson, Silver Lake, Wisconsin, stalking, telephone harassment, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Eduardo Reynoso
Eduardo Reynoso, 1800 block of Summit Avenue, Racine, felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), felony theft of movable property (between $2,500-$5,000), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Larry D. Williams
Larry D. Williams, 3200 block of Indiana Street, Racine operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked.